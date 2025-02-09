BYD Sealion 7 reaches dealerships ahead of nearing launch

BYD Sealion 7 was one of the key attractions at the Chinese carmaker's pavilion at the Auto Expo 2025 of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The electric car is going to be the fourth model from BYD in India when it is launched in a few weeks. Ahead of that, bookings for the EV have also commenced last month. The automaker is accepting bookings for the Seal ion 7 at ₹70,000. Now, the BYD Sealion 7 has started reaching dealerships ahead of its scheduled delivery commencement in March 2025.

The BYD Sealion 7 will come with a design philosophy, which is visible in the other three BYD cars available in India, which include the Atto 3, Seal and eMax 7. Some of the key design elements of the upcoming BYD Sealion 7 include all-LED lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, ADAS suite, 11 airbags, dual-zone climate control, HUD, 10.25-inch driver’s display, power-adjustable front seats with ventilation and heating functions, and flat-bottom steering wheel.

BYD Sealion 7: What powers it

Powering the BYD Sealion 7 is an 82.5 kWh battery pack, which is available with single and dual electric motor setup choices. The RWD version of the BYD Sealion 7 churns out 308 bhp peak power and 380 Nm of maximum torque. It promises a 482-kilometre range on a single charge. On the other hand, there is an AWD version, which belts out 523 bhp peak power and 690 Nm of maximum torque. The AWD version of the EV claims to return a range of up to 502 kilometres on a full charge.

BYD Sealion 6 on the card too?

While BYD is gearing up to launch the Sealion 7 in India, the Chinese automaker is also working on a plan to introduce Sealion 6 in the country. While the first is a pure electric car, the latter is a plug-in hybrid model. The BYD Sealion 6 PHEV has been spotted testing in the country, which has a bespoke front profile with a larger radiator grille and a distinctive bumper. The rear profile too comes with a distinctive bumper, and sleek LED taillights connected by an LED light bar.

