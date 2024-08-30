BYD M6 electric MPV, e6 facelift, teased for India, launch likely in September

BYD India has dropped the teaser for the new M6 electric MPV on its social media platforms, hinting at an imminent launch. The BYD M6 is the e6 facelift globally with a new name for the model. The M6 made its global debut at the GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show in July this year and the model will now make its way to the Indian market.

The e6 was BYD’s first passenger vehicle launched in India launched in 2021. While it was initially offered only to commercial vehicle operators, sales for private buyers commenced in September 2022. The new BYD M6 brings a host of upgrades to the electric MPV giving it more equipment and practicality than before.

2024 BYD M6: What's New?

The updated BYD M6 electric MPV gets new full-LED headlamps with revised twin LED daytime running lights (DRLs). The front bumper has been redesigned with new air-vent styling and chrome accents. The profile remains largely unchanged while the rear sports new wraparound taillights that look bolder and get more enhanced LED detailing. The rear bumper has been redesigned with new chrome accents like the front. Expect to see new alloy wheels when the facelift arrives.

The cabin retains the same layout as the outgoing model barring the new 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The rotating screen replaces the 10.1-inch unit on the current car, while cosmetic changes include two wireless charging pads, new switchgear and a new drive selector. The steering wheel is new with analogue dials for the instrument console. Other features include the panoramic sunroof, 360-degree cameras, cruise control, ventilated front seats, auto climate control and an electrically operable tailgate.

The current BYD e6 is sold only as a five-seater in India but the new M6 is sold in either six or seven-seater configurations. It needs to be seen if BYD India will bring the multi-seater variants this time around with the electric MPV.

BYD M6 Powertrain & Battery

The new BYD M6 was showcased with two battery packs - 55.4 kWh and 71.8 kWh - claiming a range of 420 km and 530 km respectively. Power comes from a single electric motor tuned for 161 bhp on the smaller battery and 201 bhp on the larger battery option. Peak torque stays the same at 310 Nm. The new M6 is significantly more powerful than the current e6's 94 bhp and 180 Nm.

BYD M6 India Launch

While BYD already offers the larger battery pack on the e6, it needs to be seen if the M6 will be offered with the smaller battery. The automaker did introduce the updated Atto 3 recently with two battery pack options in a bid to make the model more accessibly priced. It could employ a similar strategy with the new M6 electric MPV aiming to make the model more appealing towards private and commercial buyers alike. It’s noteworthy to mention that the BYD M6 electric MPV does not have a direct rival in the market at the moment.

