BYD launches e6 facelift electric MPV, gets Atto 3 inspired front face

Chinese EV maker BYD has launched the facelift version of its electric MPV e6 for SouthEast Asian markets at the Indonesia Auto Show. Called the M6, the electric MPV looks much different from the India-spec BYD MPV. The updates include changes in design and feature list. BYD has not confirmed if this version will be launched in India any time soon. The e6 is available in India in a single variant priced at ₹29.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The starting variant of the M6 in Indonesia is IDR 379 million, roughly converted to ₹19.60 lakh.

The BYD e6 facelift has been launched in Indonesia in two broad variants. There is a six-seater version of the MPV along with a seven-seat configuration. The six-seater variant of the electric MPV comes with captain seats in the middle row. The India-spec e6 comes only with bench seats in the second row.

How BYD M6 is different from e6 in India

One of the biggest changes in the facelift version of the BYD electric MPV is its front face. In its new avatar, the global-spec e6 comes with similar design cues as the Atto 3 electric SUV. It now gets the same chrome accents under the bonnet, sleeker LED headlight and DRL units and an updated bumper along with slim air intakes. The MPV sits on 17-inch alloy wheels, the design of which has also been tweaked. At the rear, the e6 facelift comes with updated LED taillights and chrome linings. Changes in the interior are minimal. These include a panoramic sunroof, a larger 12.8-inch touchscreen rotating infotainment screen, a redesigned centre console and a new drive mode knob.

The BYD MPV is powered by a single electric motor which can generate up to 160 bhp of power and 310 Nm of peak torque. The output is higher than the e6 available in India which can churn out up to 94 bhp of power and 180 Nm of peak torque. The top variant of the M6 electric MPV is powered by the same electric motor as the Atto 3 which can generate 201 bhp of power. The electric MPV can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in at least 10 seconds.

The electric MPV comes equipped with two battery options. The first is a 71.8 kWh battery that can produce a range of 530 kms in a single charge. The second battery option has a capacity of 55.4 kWh and can cover a distance of 420 kms without the need to plug in to a charger. The e6 currently offered in India comes with 71.7 kWh battery pack which promises a range of up to 520 kms in a single charge.

