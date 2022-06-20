HT Auto
BYD e6 enters India Book of Records for covering max distance on battery power

BYD e6 electric MPV covered 2203 kilometres in six days from Mumbai to New Delhi, covering nine cities across four states.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jun 2022, 04:27 PM
BYD (Build Your Dreams) India has entered the India Book of Records for covering maximum distance in its all-new e6 electric vehicle during the ‘Sustainable Drive for a Sustainable India’ initiative. The program covered 2203 kilometres in six days from Mumbai to New Delhi, covering nine cities across four states, marking the longest journey in an electric vehicle in the country. During the journey, the e6 passed through eco-sensitive zones around National Parks.

So far, BYD e6 has completed over 47,957,202 kilometres across India along with its partners, which is equivalent to 10,883 round trips from Mumbai to Delhi. During its recent sustainable drive, the e6 We saved 413 kgs of carbon emissions, setting a new benchmark for an electric vehicle and creating a record. “We envisaged the drive to create awareness of sustainability and EV adoption under the ‘Sustainable Drive for a Sustainable India' initiative," said Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India.

BYD e6 is the company's first premium electric MPV and the first model to adopt the company's Blade Battery technology in India. This technology, launched in 2020, is globally acclaimed for its safety, range, and longevity. The technology was invented by utilizing highly safe lithium iron phosphate (LFP) technology, with the improvement of 50% in the volumetric energy density. It then successfully passed the nail penetration test, which is a way to test the thermal runaway of batteries.

BYD India had launched the e6 electric MPV in the country in November of 2021, targeting only fleet owners. It comes with a boot space of 580 liters, which is the largest space capacity in the country in the MPV category. It has been built on the BYD e-platform and integrates electric powertrain components to reduce weight, optimize efficiency, and improve driving experience.

 

First Published Date: 20 Jun 2022, 03:55 PM IST
TAGS: BYD e6 electric car electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility BYD India
