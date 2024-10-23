HT Auto
BYD eMax 7 electric MPV starts reaching dealerships across India

BYD eMax 7 electric MPV starts reaching dealerships across India

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Oct 2024, 08:03 AM
BYD eMax 7 electric MPV comes as a significantly revamped iteration of the BYD e6, which was the first car from the Chinese automaker in the Indian market.
BYD eMAX 7
The BYD eMax 7 is a successor product to the BYD e6. It has been launched in the Indian market at srating price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>  <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26.90 lakh, ex-showroom.
The new eMax 7 comes in two seating options- a 6-seater and a 7-seater layout. The new model gets improved features, design and mechanically too over the previous generation model.
The eMax 7 gets sharper lines, a revised fascia with slim LED headlights connected by a chrome strip and new angled air ducts integrated in the bumper.
The electric MPV is offered with two different battery pack options including a 55.4 kWh option with 420 kms (claimed) of range and a 71.8 kWh one with 530 kms (claimed) of range.
It gets new 18-inch alloy wheels and the tail-lights are LED connected-type. It competes with the Toyota Innova Hycross and the Maruti Suzuki Invicto but does not have a direct competitor in the EV category.
The new dash of the car holds in place a 12.8-inch infotainment screen with the BYD's signature rotation feature, Additionally, the eMAX 7 gets redesigned centre console controls and a new three-spoke steering wheel.
Wireless phone chargers and a new plush gear selector is also included as a part of the complete package. Other safety features include six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and the ADAS level of the vehicle is not yet stated by the manufacturer.
The three row MPV gets ventilated leatherette seats, a panoramic sunroof, roof-mounted AC vents and a NFC key card a powered tailgate. The one in this image is the seven seater variant, the six seater swaps out the second row bench with captain seats.
The tailgate gets a NFC key card operation functionality and the third row seats get a 50:50 split folding functionality.
Furthermore, it also features Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology allowing the electric MPV to become a power source for external electronic devices. This feature is particularly useful for family outings, picnics and even a planned camping session.
The BYD eMAX 7 is offered in two trim levels - Premium and Superior. Both the variants get the option for six seater or seven seater layout.
The BYD eMax 7 is a successor product to the BYD e6. It has been launched in the Indian market at srating price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>  <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26.90 lakh, ex-showroom.
BYD India launched the eMax 7 in the country earlier this month, with prices starting at 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and reaching up to 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The newly introduced BYD eMax 7 is essentially a facelifted version of the e6 MPV, which was the first car launched in India by the Chinese car manufacturer. Now, the BYD eMax 7 electric MPV has started reaching dealerships across India.

Available in six and seven-seater layout options, the BYD eMax 7 electric MPV comes offering two different variants, namely Premium and Superior. Both the variants are available in six and seven-seater layout choices. The EV is available in four different colour choices - Cosmos Black, Crystal White, Harbour Grey and Quartz Blue.

BYD eMax 7: Design and features

The BYD eMax 7 comes significantly updated compared to the e6 MPV. Despite carrying the signature silhouette, the eMax 7 gets a more modern look. On the feature front, it gets all-LED lighting, a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable front seats with ventilation function, an NFC key, a rotating 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a powered tailgate among others. On the safety front, it gets a tyre pressure monitoring system and six airbags among others.

BYD eMax 7: Powertrain

The new BYD eMax 7 is available in two different battery pack options, with one being a 55.4 kWh unit and there is a 71.8 kWh pack as well. The battery pack is paired with a single electric motor. The smaller battery pack returns 420 kilometres on a single charge, while the larger one promises 530 kilometres on a single charge. The 420 kWh battery pack churns out 160 bhp peak power and 310 Nm of maximum torque, while the larger battery pack generates 201 bhp peak power and 310 Nm torque.

First Published Date: 23 Oct 2024, 08:03 AM IST
