BYD eMax 7 electric MPV starts reaching dealerships across India

BYD India launched the eMax 7 in the country earlier this month, with prices starting at ₹26.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and reaching up to ₹29.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The newly introduced BYD eMax 7 is essentially a facelifted version of the e6 MPV, which was the first car launched in India by the Chinese car manufacturer. Now, the BYD eMax 7 electric MPV has started reaching dealerships across India.

Available in six and seven-seater layout options, the BYD eMax 7 electric MPV comes offering two different variants, namely Premium and Superior. Both the variants are available in six and seven-seater layout choices. The EV is available in four different colour choices - Cosmos Black, Crystal White, Harbour Grey and Quartz Blue.

BYD eMax 7: Design and features

The BYD eMax 7 comes significantly updated compared to the e6 MPV. Despite carrying the signature silhouette, the eMax 7 gets a more modern look. On the feature front, it gets all-LED lighting, a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable front seats with ventilation function, an NFC key, a rotating 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a powered tailgate among others. On the safety front, it gets a tyre pressure monitoring system and six airbags among others.

BYD eMax 7: Powertrain

The new BYD eMax 7 is available in two different battery pack options, with one being a 55.4 kWh unit and there is a 71.8 kWh pack as well. The battery pack is paired with a single electric motor. The smaller battery pack returns 420 kilometres on a single charge, while the larger one promises 530 kilometres on a single charge. The 420 kWh battery pack churns out 160 bhp peak power and 310 Nm of maximum torque, while the larger battery pack generates 201 bhp peak power and 310 Nm torque.

