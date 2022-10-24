BYD Atto 3 vs Mahindra XUV400: Which one stands where

BYD Atto 3 comes as the latest electric SUV and it competes with rivals like Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400, Hyundai Kona EV and MG ZS EV.

Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD has introduced its second electric car in India, the BYD Atto 3. This comes joining the automaker's first EV e6 in the lineup. The all-electric SUV has already grabbed the attention of the automotive world with its design and specifications. BYD is yet to announce the pricing of the Atto 3 electric SUV. However, it is expected to be priced between ₹20-25 lakh (ex-showroom). The first all-electric SUV from the Chinese automaker will compete with rivals like Tata Nexon EV, Hyundai Kona EV and MG ZS EV. The electric SUV will also compete with Mahindra XUV400, the first-ever all-electric SUV from the homegrown carmaker.

Not so long ago, Mahindra introduced the XUV400 in the Indian market. It is a threat to the best-selling electric SUV in the country, the Tata Nexon EV. Mahindra has confirmed that the XUV400 will arrive as a bigger car than the Nexon EV, with a length of 4.2 metres. Here is a specification-based comparison between the BYD Atto 3 and Mahindra XUV400.

BYD Atto 3 vs Mahindra XUV400: Price

BYD Atto 3 Mahindra XUV400 Price (expected) ₹ 20-25 lakh (ex-showroom) ₹ 17 lakh

BYD Atto 3 pricing is yet to be revealed by the Chinese electric car brand. However, expect it to be priced between ₹20-25 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV's pricing too is yet to be revealed. But expect it to come priced around ₹17 lakh (ex-showroom).

BYD Atto 3 electric SUV has a large 60.48 kWh battery pack as its energy source. The electric motor onboard this e-SUV churns out 201 bhp of peak power and 310 Nm of peak torque. BYD claims the Atto 3 EV can sprint from a standstill position to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds. Also, the car is claimed to promise a 521 km range on a single charge.

BYD Atto 3 Mahindra XUV400 Battery 60.48 kWh 39.4 kWh Maximum power 201 bhp 147.51 bhp Maximum torque 310 Nm 310 Nm Range 521 km 456 km 0-100 kmph 7.3 seconds 8.3 seconds

Mahindra XUV400, on the other hand, gets power from a smaller 39.4 kWh battery pack. This battery pack allows the SUV to run a 456 km range on a single charge, which is lesser than the BYD Atto 3. The Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV can churn out 147.51 bhp of peak power and 310 Nm of maximum torque from its electric powertrain. The SUV is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 8.3 seconds.

The Mahindra electric SUV has a significantly smaller battery pack, which ensures a lower range for the car than the BYD Atto 3. The Chinese electric SUV churns out significantly more power output.

