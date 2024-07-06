BYD Atto 3 to get a more affordable variant soon, launch on July 10

BYD India is all set to bring a more affordable variant of the Atto 3 electric SUV to the market soon. The automaker has dropped teaser images on its social media handles hinting at something new and the new offering will hit the market on July 10, 2024. BYD has been working on bringing a more affordable variant for the Atto 3 as it takes the fight to the MG ZS EV while bracing for an onslaught of e-SUVs arriving in this space in 2025.

BYD Atto 3 New Variant

The BYD Atto 3 is expected to arrive with a smaller battery pack, which should give it a cost advantage. The model is currently sold with the 60.48 kWh battery pack that promises a range of 521 km (ARAI certified) on a single charge. Rumours suggest a smaller battery pack of around 50 kWh is likely to power the new entry-level variant.

The BYD Atto 3 is available in a fully loaded variant at the moment priced at ₹ 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). A new entry trim should make it more accessible while sacrificing range and a few features

This should translate into a significant price drop over the current Atto 3 variant. The electric SUV is presently priced at ₹33.99 lakh, while the new entry-level variant is expected to be priced around ₹26-28 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The smaller battery pack though will reduce the range which is likely to be around 450 km on a single charge. We drove the Atto 3 back in late 2022 and while the electric SUV impressed us, its steep pricing meant there were fewer takers.

BYD Atto 3 Specifications

It needs to be seen if the BYD Atto 3 will get a revised powertrain on the upcoming entry-level variant. The current version draws power from a single electric motor mounted at the front churning out 150 kW (201 bhp) and 310 Nm of peak torque. The entry variant could get a lower output, while also missing out on a few features to keep prices competitive.

BYD Atto 3 Rivals

The BYD Atto 3 has limited rivals at the moment but the electric SUV will soon face the heat from a host of offerings including the Tata Harrier EV, Mahindra XUV.e8 and the Hyundai Creta EV, all slated to arrive next year. More details on the new Atto 3 will be available soon.

