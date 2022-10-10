HT Auto
BYD Atto 3 teased ahead of October 11 launch. Key facts to know

BYD Atto 3 will come with a Vehicle to Load mobile power station function.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Oct 2022, 14:29 PM
BYD Atto 3 comes following the Dragon face 3.0 design philosophy.
Chinese auto manufacturer BYD has released at least three design sketches of its Atto 3 electric car ahead of its launch on Tuesday, October 11. The design sketches revealed through a teaser video of the car online show the front grille, side profile, and LED headlamps. Also, the design sketches reveal the set of dual-tone alloy wheels. BYD has revealed quite a bit about the upcoming electric car right ahead of its launch tomorrow.

Speaking about the design of the upcoming electric car, the BYD Atto 3 gets a blanked-out silver grille, which is flanked by sleek LED headlamps and LED daytime running lights, which are part of the automaker's Dragon face 3.0 design philosophy. Moving to the rear profile of the EV, the car gets a light bar enhancing the premium appeal. The SUV comes with a dual-tone exterior combined with a black roof. The dual-tone alloy wheels appear sporty and give the EV a stylish visual appearance.

Moving inside the car's cabin, the BYD Atto 3 is expected to come with a futuristic appearance. It would sport a wraparound dashboard with a 12.8-inch large touchscreen infotainment system at the centre console. The highlight of the touchscreen display is that it can be rotated into portrait mode from the landscape orientation, as per the occupants' choice.

The power source for the BYD Atto 3 is a permanent magnet synchronous motor that develops 201 bhp of peak power and 310 Nm of maximum torque, which is claimed to propel the e-car from 0-100 kmph in 7.3 seconds. The electric car is expected to come with a large 60.48 kWh battery pack, which allows the EV to run a maximum claimed range of 420 km on a single charge.

The Vehicle to Load mobile power station function of the BYD Atto 3 allows the EV to be transformed into a super mobile power bank, which supports power up to 3.3 kW, catering to most high-power electrical appliances.

Upon launch, the BYD Atto 3 would challenge rivals like the MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona EV and Tata Nexon EV as well, which have already garnered pretty good attention in the Indian market.

First Published Date: 10 Oct 2022, 14:19 PM IST
TAGS: BYD Atto 3 electric car electric vehicle
