Online booking for Tiago EV hits roadblock for many, netizens complain of snags

Tata Motors opened bookings for Tiago EV on Monday with options to make a reservation both online as well as at dealerships.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 10 Oct 2022, 12:44 PM
Tiago EV is the fourth electric car from Tata Motors after Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV Max.
Tiago EV is the fourth electric car from Tata Motors after Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV Max.
Tata Motors created quite a strong buzz when it officially launched Tiago EV or electric vehicle in the Indian market last month. While it may be the most-affordable electric hatchback in the country at present, it also comes quite loaded with features and boasts of a respectable range. But on the first day of bookings being opened, many complained about the online reservation window being peppered with snags.

Tata Motors opened reservation window for Tiago EV for a deposit amount of 21,000. Reservations can be made at dealerships but many of those who opted to take the online route complained about the official site crashing. The same was experienced by the author of this report as well.

A rush to make a reservation was expected considering the price points at which Tiago EV is offered at - starting at 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Add to this the fact that the prices are introductory and only for the first 10,000 bookings. But the possible rush online still didn't deter many potential buyers from trying their luck only for them to be timed out online.

This is hardly the first time that an EV manufacturer has invited reservations online only for the official website to crash. There are also many who feel manufacturers often deliberately blame online rush for websites getting downed in a bid to underline the popularity of the product.

In the case of Tata Tiago EV though, the reason is yet to be ascertained and HT Auto has reached out to the company for an official word. This copy will be updated if and when a response is received.

 

First Published Date: 10 Oct 2022, 12:40 PM IST
