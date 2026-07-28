Avore EX1, EX2, EX2S electric bikes launched in India, range starts at 1.24 lakh

Gujarat-based Indian automaker Avore has launched its three electric motorcycles in India, the EX1, EX2 and EX2S, at an introductory starting ex-showroom price of ₹1,24,999. The offer would be valid for the first 10,000 customers, after which the starting ex-showroom price would increase to ₹1,34,999. Additionally, the ‘EX’ prefix stands for Elevated Xperience.

Avore has launched the EX1, EX2 and EX2S electric motorcycles in India, priced from ₹ 1.25 lakh, offering up to 260 km range, 114 kmph top speed and connected features

Avore EX1 Specifications

Avore EX1 is the base model with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹1.24 lakh. The model is powered by a 3.24 kWh battery pack, boasting a range of 160 km. Additionally, the electric bike makes a peak power output of 10 bhp, has a top speed of 100 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.2 seconds. Not only that, but the Avore EX1 features an inbuilt charger, a 7-inch segmented display, signature LED headlamps and four riding modes.

The Avore EX1 is available with only three colour options, including Starlit Blue, Meteor Red and Stellar Black. The feature list of the Avore EX1 includes 4G, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, CBS with disc brakes and a battery warranty of five years.

Avore EX2 Specifications

Avore EX2 is the mid-variant spec with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹1.49 lakh. The model is powered by a 5 kWh battery pack, boasting a range of 255 km. Additionally, the electric bike makes a peak power output of 10 bhp, has a top speed of 100 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.2 seconds. Not only that, but the Avore EX2 features an inbuilt charger which can charge the electric bike from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in two hours, a 7-inch digital display, signature LED headlamps and four riding modes.

The Avore EX2 is available with only three dual-tone colour options, including Starlit Blue, Meteor Red and Stellar Black. The feature list of the Avore EX2 includes 4G, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, CBS with disc brakes and a battery warranty of five years.

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Avore EX2S Specifications

This is the top variant of Avore’s electric bike lineup, the EX2S boasting a starting ex-showroom price of ₹1.69 lakh. The model is powered by a 5 kWh battery pack, boasting a range of 260 km. Additionally, the electric bike makes a peak power output of 14 bhp, has a top speed of 114 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 2.8 seconds. Not only that, but the Avore EX2S features an inbuilt charger which can charge the electric bike from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in two hours, a 7-inch digital display with AI stack, signature LED headlamps and six riding modes.

The Avore EX2 is available with only four dual-tone colour options, including Starlit Blue, Meteor Red, Onyx Black and Stellar Black. Additionally, the spokesperson of the company said that Avore Electric will grow in India in the next two years and will expand to global markets after that.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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