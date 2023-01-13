Auto Expo 2023: Ioniq 5, Nexo showcase future mobility at the Hyundai pavilion

Hyundai India was one of the key participants at the Auto Expo 2023 and the automaker used the platform to launch its second electric offering in the country, the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The electric SUV arrived amidst much fanfare with brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan in attendance, no less.

Hyundai showcased its existing offerings including the Alcazar and Tucson at the event, while also highlighting its direction for future mobility. In fact, the newly-launched Ioniq 5 is just one of the many EVs that the company plans to introduce in the coming years and the Hyundai pavilion this year is a preview to the manufacturer’s plans. Here are the exhibits you need to check out.

Watch: Auto Expo 2023: Ioniq 5 holds centrestage at Hyundai Motor’s pavilion

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been launched at ₹44.95 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) and the model is surely grabbing attention with a number of other exhibits. From the battery and motor technology to a grand display of the Vehicle to Load (V2L) function, the Korean giant has provided a detailed look at the automaker’s latest offering. The Ioniq 5 arrives in India in a fully-loaded single spec with 214 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque, and an ARAI certified range of 631 km on a single charge. Deliveries will begin soon.

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Hyundai has also showcased the Ioniq 6 at its pavilion and the model makes its India debut and the electric sedan shares its underpinnings with the Ioniq 5, based on the E-GMP skateboard architecture. The model is offered in multiple variants including AWD and RWD with the latter packing 224 bhp and 350 Nm. The Ioniq 6 promises a range of 614 km (claimed) on a single charge. Hyundai hasn’t confirmed if the Ioniq 6 will make its way to India but the company is certain to gauge public reaction at the event.

Hyundai Nexo FCEV

Also making its India debut is the Hyundai Nexo hydrogen-powered electric vehicle. The offering is powered by a 95 kW hydrogen fuel cell and a 40 kW electric motor that develop 161 bhp and 395 Nm of peak torque. The Nexo promises a range of 666 km (WLTP Cycle) and packs three 52.2-litre hydrogen tanks. It can be completely refilled in just five minutes. The model has been showcased with a greenhouse set-up at the pavilion. Hyundai has no immediate plans of bringing the Nexo FCEV to India.

