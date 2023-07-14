Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is the menacing performance electric car for enthusiasts. Check it out

Published Jul 14, 2023

Hyundai has pulled the wraps off the Ioniq 5 N, the first performance electric car developed by the Korean automaker’s performance-focused N division

Based on the Ioniq 5, the N sits 20 mm lower, 50 mm wider and 80 mm longer. It looks menacing with larger air intakes, a lip spoiler, side skirts, and a wing-type rear spoiler

The performance electric car rides on 21-inch forged aluminium wheels, shod in 275/35R21 Pirelli P-Zero tyres

The cabin gets an upgraded centre console fitted with knee pads and shin support, a sliding armrest, and the N bucket seats have reinforced bolsters

The Ioniq 5 gets a larger 84 kWh battery with an enhanced thermal management system to handle the extra power

Power comes from 2 PMS motors - one on each axle - that develop 641 bhp of peak power in the ‘N Grin Boost’ mode

The car also gets Launch Control and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds with a top speed of 260 kmph. Hyundai has not revealed the range of the Ioniq 5 N

The Ioniq 5 N also gets a Drag mode for a short burst of power and a Track mode that optimises the lowest battery temperature for more laps

The Ioniq 5 N gets a ‘Drift Optimiser’ mode, which helps maintain the drift angle for longer
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N could come to India as the brand’s first performance-spec model. Want to know more?
