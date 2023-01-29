Audi to pan out 20 new cars by 2026, EVs to play a key role

HT Auto
Audi is gearing up to launch its most ambitious product plan ever. The German luxury car brand under the umbrella of Volkswagen Group has decided to launch 20 new cars by 2026, which will include a series of ground-up electric vehicles and successors to the existing internal combustion engine-powered models. Audi's design chief Marc Lichte revealed this to the British automotive publication Auto Express.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Jan 2023, 10:24 AM
Audi Activesphere concept previews how the future Audi electric vehicles would be.
Audi Activesphere concept is the fourth model in sphere concept vehicles.
Following on from the Audi skysphere roadster in 2021, and both the Audi grandsphere sedan, and the Audi urbansphere space concept in April 2022, a four-door crossover coupé is here.
It measures 4.98 metre long, has an impressive ground clearance and uses 22-inch wheels.
The rear design is of a Sportback and it can turn into a cargo bed at a press of a button. 
The concept is also equipped with Advanced Driver Aids System.
The interior gets a futuristic design. Audi says the design is people-focused.
The dashboard itself doubles-up as a soundbar as well as a full length airvent.
There is a console in the roof where the four AR headsets for the mixed reality system are kept within easy reach for all passengers.
The Activesphere will be based on an 800-volt charging system.
Because of the 800-volt charging system, the car gets an additional range of more than 300 km in just 10 minutes of charging.
Lichte said that the automaker is working on electric vehicles and successors to the ICE models. He also said that this would be the biggest product launch in the history of Audi, with more than 20 cars being panned out in the next two and half years. "We’re working on EVs and successors to the ICE models. We’re about to see the biggest product launch in the history of Audi with more than 20 cars in the next two and a half years. That’s why we’re focusing on cars like the Activesphere concept, which is our last show car for the next few years so that we can focus on series production," said Audi's chief designer.

(Also Watch: Audi Activesphere Concept can go more than 600 km on a single charge)

Automakers worldwide have been increasingly focusing on greener and cleaner powertrain technology like electrification. Audi is no different, and its product strategy reiterates that. The automaker has been focussing on new generation electric cars like A6 E-Tron, which is currently being tested in public. Another example of Audi's increased focus on new electric vehicles is the Activesphere concept.

Audi has already announced that it will only introduce electric cars from 2026 in its bid to phase out ICE-powered vehicles by 2033. The company is also poised to build all zero-emission vehicles at all of its factories by 2029, for which it is investing approximately 500 million euros to train its employees for EV production worldwide.

First Published Date: 29 Jan 2023, 10:24 AM IST
TAGS: Audi electric car electric vehicle luxury car
