Which SUV to buy in 2023 under 15 lakh? Hyundai Creta to Mahindra Thar

In the past few years, SUVs have become very popular globally. This is mainly because of the road presence that these vehicles offer. The person sits higher than other vehicles, giving him or her a good view of what is ahead. SUVs are also quite practical and more spacious than other body styles, mainly because of their size.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Feb 2023, 14:13 PM
Some SUVs that are on sale in India for under ₹15 lakh.
In the Indian market, the demand for SUVs has increased significantly. Now, most of the manufacturers have a SUV in their line-up. There are several SUVs that one can get for under 15 lakh. Here are 12 SUVs that one can consider buying in India for under 15 lakh.

Kia Seltos

File photo of Kia Seltos
The Seltos is a mid-size SUV that helped Kia in establishing itself in the Indian market. It shares the platform with the Hyundai Creta and is one of the most feature-equipped SUVs that one can buy. The Seltos is due for a facelift which is expected to arrive in India soon. The prices of the Seltos start at 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Kushaq

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition
The Kushaq is the first vehicle that was launched under the INDIA 2.0 project of the Volkswagen Group. This project has helped the manufacturer in increasing their sales and capture market share. The Kushaq is offered with two petrol engines, there is a 1.0-litre unit and a 1.5-litre unit. The price of the Kushaq starts at 11.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that also offers mild hybrid and strong hybrid options. There is also the Suzuki AllGrip manual version which offers off-road capabilities in a Maruti car for the first time.
The Grand Vitara is the first mid-size SUV from Maruti Suzuki. It is co-developed with Toyota so the strong hybrid powertrain is sourced from Toyota. The price of the Grand Vitara starts at 10.45 lakh whereas the strong hybrid variants start at 17.99 lakh. Both prices are (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Mahindra Scorpio Classic is brought out in two variants - Classic S and Classic S11. It is also available in five body colour options.
Mahindra brought back the previous-gen Scorpio as the ‘Scorpio Classic’. The brand made several mechanical changes to improve the Scorpio Classic over the previous-gen Scorpio. It starts at 12.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be available in E, S, G and V trims. Strong hybrid technology will be available on the top three trims.
Toyota co-developed the Urban Cruiser Hyryder with Maruti Suzuki. It shares its underpinnings with the Grand Vitara. The SUV is offered in mild-hybrid as well as strong hybrid powertrains. The mild hybrids start at 10.48 lakh and the strong hybrid starts at 19.49 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Volkswagen Taigun

There are five exterior colour options on offer on the Volkswagen Taigun.
Where Skoda has the Kushaq, the Volkswagen has the Tiagun. Both SUVs share the same underpinnings. However, the looks of both SUVs are quite different. The price of the Volkswagen Taigun starts at 11.56 lakh (ex-showroom). Just like the Kushaq, Taigun is also offered in two petrol engine options.

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar wading through slush with absolute ease. (Photo - Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The new-gen Thar was launched back in 2020 and became an instant hit in the Indian market. It is still one of the most successful products to come out of Mahindra's stable. The manufacturer recently launched the more affordable RWD version of the Thar. So, now, the prices start at 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N is 206 mm long, 97 mm wide and has 70 mm more wheelbase compared to the Scorpio Classic. It rides on R18 and R17 diamond cut alloy wheels, and sports signature double barrel LED Projector headlamps, tall stacked LED tail lamps, shark-fin antenna and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, among other exterior features.
The Scorpio N is the new-gen Scorpio. It is for people who want a body-on-frame SUV but still want it comfortable enough for city duties. The SUV is very well equipped in terms of features and gets powerful engines with a 4x4 powertrain on offer as well. The price of the Scorpio N starts at 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Creta

Creta continues to handle a wide variety of road conditions with effortless ease. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The Creta is an SUV that needs no introduction. It is the segment leader of mid-size SUVs and has been capturing the market since it was first launched in India. Hyundai Creta starts at 10.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV700

XUV700 has a dominant exterior profile but one that generously makes use of new-age styling elements.
The XUV700 replaced the XUV500 in the line-up but it is priced higher because it is quite a mature product than its predecessor. The SUV still has a very high waiting period. The XUV700 starts at 13.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Hector

The Hector helped MG Motor in establishing itself in the Indian market. It is one of the most feature-equipped SUVs and was refreshed recently. The prices now start at 14.73 lakh.

First Published Date: 18 Feb 2023, 14:13 PM IST
