Watch: Mahindra XUV700 facelift spotted once again

Mahindra has begun development on a refreshed version of the XUV700, which originally debuted in August 2021. With competition in the segment intensifying, a mid-cycle update was expected. Recently, the facelifted model was spotted testing on Indian roads, giving a first look at the upcoming changes.

2026 Mahindra XUV700 Facelift: Design Updates

Based on the spy shots, the XUV700 facelift will feature redesigned headlamps and updated LED daytime running lights. A reworked front grille and revised bumper also appear to be part of the visual changes. While the side profile seems largely unchanged, it’s likely that Mahindra will introduce a new alloy wheel design. The rear end remains hidden in the latest sightings, but subtle updates such as a revised bumper and a new LED lightbar spanning the width of the SUV are anticipated.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 14.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Scorpio N 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar ROXX 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 12.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Renault Bigster 1299 cc 1299 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 13 - 18 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Harrier 1956 cc 1956 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 15 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG Hector 1956 cc 1956 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 14.25 Lakhs Compare View Offers

2026 Mahindra XUV700 Facelift: New Features Expected

The XUV700 already comes packed with features, but the facelifted version is likely to benefit from Mahindra’s advancements in its Born Electric range. Expected additions include a self-parking function, a digital key, and a premium Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos. The cabin might also adopt a new dashboard layout inspired by the upcoming XUV.e9, enhancing its overall modern appeal. However, it remains uncertain whether the facelift will incorporate the third passenger screen, which has been seen on Mahindra’s electric concepts.

Also Read : Next-Gen Mahindra Bolero Neo spotted testing, India launch expected soon

2026 Mahindra XUV700 Facelift: Engine and Performance

Mahindra is expected to retain the current engine options for the facelifted XUV700. This includes the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which generates 197 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 380 Nm of torque between 1,750 and 3,000 rpm. A noteworthy addition could be the inclusion of drive modes for the petrol variant, aimed at improving fuel efficiency.

The 2.2-litre diesel engine will also continue, delivering 182 bhp at 3,500 rpm. Torque output stands at 420 Nm with the manual gearbox and 450 Nm with the automatic transmission. For the entry-level MX variant, the diesel engine is detuned to produce 152 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, paired only with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Overall, while the facelift won't bring major mechanical changes, it will refine the XUV700's design and technology to keep it competitive in the fast-evolving SUV market.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: