Want to look beyond the Kia Sonet SUV? Top five sub-compact rivals you can consider

The Kia Sonet has proven to be a blockbuster sub-compact offering, accounting for a majority of the South Korean automaker’s sales in India. Within the first half of 2024 (H1 2024), Kia recorded total sales of 1,26,137 units, which was a six per cent year-on-year growth. The Sonet SUV accounted for nearly 43 per cent of total units sold, making it the biggest contributor to the South Korean carmaker’s sales growth.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

In a market dominated by SUVs, the sub-compact segment is one of the more competitive categories with nearly all manufacturers having at least one offering to their name. The Kia Sonet stands out within this space with an array of features and three capable engine options that make it one of the best-selling models. But this is not to say that the Sonet does not have formidable rivals, and to that end, the Indian sub-compact SUV space is filled with models that serve as viable alternatives. If you are interested in purchasing a sub-compact SUV but wish to look beyond the Kia Sonet, here are five SUVs that you should consider: