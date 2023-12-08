Kia Sonet facelift SUV details leaked ahead of launch. Check what will change

Kia will introduce the new Sonet SUV in India on December 14
The 2024 Kia Sonet will be available in both petrol and diesel and will come in six trims
Teser video shared by Kia reveals that the new Sonet will come with updated front face, new LED headlights and DRL units
The new Sonet SUV will also get updated LED taillights with a connected LED strip
The SUV will also get redesigned alloy wheels which are going measure 16 inches
According to its leaked brochure., Kia Sonet will get level 1 ADAS technology with up to 10 safety features
Under the hood, Kia will offer the new Sonet with the same set of petrol and diesel engines
The leaked brochure confirms that Kia will bring back manual transmission for Sonet's diesel variants
Among other changes include this new 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system
It will also get an electric sunroof, electrically adjustable driver seat, 360 degree camera and more