Kia Sonet facelift SUV details leaked ahead of launch. Check what will change

Published Dec 08, 2023

Kia will introduce the new Sonet SUV in India on December 14

The 2024 Kia Sonet will be available in both petrol and diesel and will come in six trims

Teser video shared by Kia reveals that the new Sonet will come with updated front face, new LED headlights and DRL units

The new Sonet SUV will also get updated LED taillights with a connected LED strip

The SUV will also get redesigned alloy wheels which are going measure 16 inches

According to its leaked brochure., Kia Sonet will get level 1 ADAS technology with up to 10 safety features

Under the hood, Kia will offer the new Sonet with the same set of petrol and diesel engines

The leaked brochure confirms that Kia will bring back manual transmission for Sonet's diesel variants

Among other changes include this new 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system

It will also get an electric sunroof, electrically adjustable driver seat, 360 degree camera and more
