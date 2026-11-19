Volkswagen has unveiled the new T-Roc R, the performance-focused flagship of its compact SUV range, a year after introducing the latest-generation T-Roc. The new model gets a sporty design and a newly developed 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. Pre-sales of the new T-Roc R will commence in Germany on Thursday, with prices starting at €59,995 (approximately ₹61.40 lakh).

Volkswagen T-Roc R: Engine and Performance

The new T-Roc R uses Volkswagen's EA888 evo5 engine, making it the first R-badged model from the brand to feature 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. The powertrain develops 328.44 bhp and 420 Nm of peak torque, paired with a seven-speed direct-shift gearbox and standard launch control, with the power sent to all four wheels, courtesy of Volkswagen’s 4MOTION all-wheel drive system. In addition, the SUV accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in five seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.

The mild-hybrid system also aims to improve responsiveness at lower engine speeds. An electrically driven compressor, powered by the 48-volt electrical system, helps build torque earlier in the rev range and delivers more consistent acceleration. The system can also recover energy during braking and deceleration, allowing the engine to shut down temporarily under suitable conditions while coasting, helping reduce fuel consumption.

The SUV comes standard with an adaptive DCC sports suspension system. Its chassis setup comprises a MacPherson strut front axle and a multi-link rear axle, while an 18-inch braking system handles braking duties. Progressive steering is also part of the standard equipment. It offers a more direct response at lower speeds for easier manoeuvring and aims to deliver greater precision at higher speeds. Volkswagen has made additional chassis-specific adjustments to complement the SUV's performance-oriented character.

The new T-Roc R gets a dedicated Race mode, which can be activated using the R button on the steering wheel. Selecting this mode adjusts the adaptive suspension, torque splitter, steering and all-wheel-drive system for a more performance-focused setup. Two additional driving profiles, Special and Drift, are offered as standard. The Special mode is calibrated specifically for the Nürburgring Nordschleife, while Drift mode allows drivers to explore controlled oversteer characteristics on closed tracks.

Volkswagen T-Roc R: Exterior

The performance SUV receives several R-specific exterior and interior elements that distinguish it from the standard T-Roc. The SUV gets a quad-exit sports exhaust system as standard, giving the rear profile a more aggressive look while delivering a sportier exhaust note. Buyers can also choose an optional lightweight Akrapovič exhaust system made from titanium.

Additionally, braking duties are handled by an R-Performance braking system, which features blue-painted brake callipers. This equipment emphasises the performance character of the SUV, and the finish creates an eye-catching visual accent behind the alloy wheels. Up front, there’s a refreshed bumper with R-specific styling cues, while the rear features a unique diffuser to complement the quad-exhaust setup. The new T-Roc R rides on 19-inch Zandvoort alloy wheels as standard.

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Volkswagen T-Roc R: Interior

Inside, the SUV features an R-Performance steering wheel with paddle shifters and a dedicated R button. The button allows the driver to activate the Race driving mode directly, while the paddle shifters provide manual control over gear changes through the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Not only that, but the cabin also gets R-specific sports seats with an exclusive upholstery pattern, blue R logos and contrasting blue stitching.

The Volkswagen Digital Cockpit Pro receives a set of dedicated R displays and performance-oriented functions. These include a rev counter, gear-shift recommendations, a GPS lap timer and an accelerometer. Drivers can also view the torque distribution across the all-wheel-drive system, providing additional information about how power is being delivered to the wheels.

The SUV also features a motorsport-inspired engine start sequence. When the driver presses the Engine/Start button for at least 1.5 seconds without applying the brake, and subsequently starts the engine while pressing the brake pedal, the engine briefly rises to 3,000 rpm. This is accompanied by a deep exhaust note. The exhaust system also produces characteristic backfire sounds during deceleration.

Volkswagen T-Roc R: Colour Options

The new T-Roc R features high-gloss black exterior detailing as standard. Volkswagen is also offering the exclusive Lapiz Blue Metallic paint finish, a colour associated with its R performance models. Other available exterior shades include Canary Yellow, Pure White, Wolf Grey Metallic and Grenadilla Black Metallic. All colours, except Grenadilla Black Metallic, can also be specified with a contrasting black roof.

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