Vintage cars, motorcycles to take part in rally ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi

Nearly 50 vintage cars, including a 1928 Rolls Royce Phantom I, and more than 20 classic motorcycles will be put on display at an event here on Sunday being organised by the Delhi government in the lead-up to the G20 Summit. The event, "Vintage for Life -- The G20 Vintage Vehicles Drive", is being co-hosted by the Delhi government's Transport Department in partnership with the Heritage Motoring Club of India (HMCI), and will be flagged off by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on February 26 from the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

"About 50 vintage cars, and 23 vintage motorcycles and bikes will be part of the event that also puts special focus on the G20. The oldest cars taking part in it is of 1928 vintage while the least old is of 1970s period," a senior official of HMCI told PTI.

The 1928 vintage cars include a Rolls Royce Phantom I and a Model A Ford, he said.

The rally seeks to shine a spotlight on the fact that India is chairing the G20 at present, as also to spread the message of restoration of vinatge cars.

According to a senior Transport department official, various events will be hosted by the department in the lead-up to the G20 summit.

"The idea is to involve citizens and make them aware that India will be hosting such a prestigious event later this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also said that we should involve citizens in such activities. What makes this Vintage Car drive interesting is the fact that there are some vehicles originally manufactured in G20 countries will be display," he said.

At the Vintage Car drive, people will also be able to click selfies with the cars and take photos of the cars from some vantage points.

Using the hashtag VintageforLife, they can upload the pictures on Instagram and a jury will judge them and they can win i-Pads as prizes.

The official said that this is the first of such event being held and next month, the department will be hosting a cycling ride in partnership with the German and Dutch Embassies.

"In April, we plan to hold an EV rally so that people can bring out their electric vehicles," he said.

Delhi will host the main summit meeting of the G20 (Group of 20) countries and seven other related events, starting March.

