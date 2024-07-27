Verstappen fastest in final practice for Belgian GP, Stroll crashes

Max Verstappen clocked the fastest time in a final practice session at the Belgian Grand Prix that was largely washed out by heavy rain on Saturday. Lance Stroll caused a red flag after he spun his Aston Martin off and smacked into the barriers, bending his front left wheel. Before that accident, Verstappen put in the fastest time, with water spray lingering in the air behind his path. Oscar Piastri, in his McLaren, had the second-best lap.

Lance Stroll caused a red flag after he spun his Aston Martin off and smacked into the barriers, bending his front left wheel. Before that accident, V

Stroll’s crash came with more than half the hour-long session remaining. But with puddles forming on the track, the cars stayed in the garages.

Drivers and engineers watched the drops fall before the cars ventured out with around two minutes remaining. No driver got in more than seven laps.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Isuzu D-Max 2499 cc 2499 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 10.55 - 11.40 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Skoda Kodiaq 2024 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Volkswagen Polo 2024 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Kia Carnival 2024 2199.0 cc 2199.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 35 - 39 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Audi Q8 2024 2995 cc 2995 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.17 Cr Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra XUV500 2024 2179 cc 2179 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

More rain is forecast for qualifying later, although it appears Sunday’s race will be held under dry conditions.

Lando Norris put in the fastest time in his McLaren during Friday’s practice, on a dry track.

Verstappen holds a relatively comfortable 76-point lead over Norris in the overall standings despite having gone three races without a win for the first time since 2021.

Verstappen has won here for the last three years on the long seven-kilometre track set in the forested hills of the Ardennes. But not only is he facing fast rivals, the three-time champion will start Sunday’s race with a 10-place grid penalty after Red Bull exceeded the number of engines for his car.

First Published Date: