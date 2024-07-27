HT Auto
Verstappen fastest in final practice for Belgian GP, Stroll crashes

By: AP
27 Jul 2024
Lance Stroll caused a red flag after he spun his Aston Martin off and smacked into the barriers, bending his front left wheel. Before that accident, V
...
Max Verstappen Belgian GP 2024 F1
Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen rides during a practice session ahead of the F1 race during the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit in Spa
Max Verstappen Belgian GP 2024 F1
Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen rides during a practice session ahead of the F1 race during the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit in Spa

Max Verstappen clocked the fastest time in a final practice session at the Belgian Grand Prix that was largely washed out by heavy rain on Saturday. Lance Stroll caused a red flag after he spun his Aston Martin off and smacked into the barriers, bending his front left wheel. Before that accident, Verstappen put in the fastest time, with water spray lingering in the air behind his path. Oscar Piastri, in his McLaren, had the second-best lap.

Stroll’s crash came with more than half the hour-long session remaining. But with puddles forming on the track, the cars stayed in the garages.

Drivers and engineers watched the drops fall before the cars ventured out with around two minutes remaining. No driver got in more than seven laps.

More rain is forecast for qualifying later, although it appears Sunday’s race will be held under dry conditions.

Lando Norris put in the fastest time in his McLaren during Friday’s practice, on a dry track.

Verstappen holds a relatively comfortable 76-point lead over Norris in the overall standings despite having gone three races without a win for the first time since 2021.

Verstappen has won here for the last three years on the long seven-kilometre track set in the forested hills of the Ardennes. But not only is he facing fast rivals, the three-time champion will start Sunday’s race with a 10-place grid penalty after Red Bull exceeded the number of engines for his car.

First Published Date: 27 Jul 2024, 18:08 PM IST
TAGS: McLaren Lance Stroll Max Verstappen Formula 1 F1 2024 F1 Motorsport

