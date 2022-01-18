Valentino Rossi to race Audi R8 LMS GT3 in GT World Challenge series

Motorcycling legend Valentino Rossi is gearing up to compete in the GT World Challenge series with an Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II. When he retired from MotoGP last year, he hinted about a transition from two to four wheels. Now, he is all set to step into a new arena.

Rossi will race in the GT World Series for Belgium's W Racing Team that has won the challenge four times over the past eight years.

Despite being a champion with motorcycles, the Italian racing champion has always been known for being a car racing fan and he has always been interested in racing on four wheels. Speaking about his new ventures ahead, Rossi said that as he is now completely available to devote himself to a car racing programme at a high level and with the right professional approach, Team WRT is the perfect fit he was looking for.

Speaking about Valentino Rossi's next ride in the upcoming GT World Series, the updated Audi R8 LM3 GT3 race car for the 2022 season gets a mid-mounted 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine pumping out 577 hp power output. The engine mated to a sequential six-speed transmission delivering power to the rear wheels through a triple-plate racing clutch.

Audi introduced a plethora of upgrades to the race car in the middle of last year. The upgraded car comes with revised four-way adjustable dampers, an improved traction control system and a redesigned aerodynamic package as well.

The 2022 GT World Challenge season will commence on March 8 at Circuit Paul Ricard with pre-season testing. The racing will start at Imola on April 1.

