HT Auto
Home Auto Cars Valentino Rossi to race Audi R8 LMS GT3 in GT World Challenge series

Valentino Rossi to race Audi R8 LMS GT3 in GT World Challenge series

Valentino Rossi will race in the GT World Series for Belgium's W Racing Team.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jan 2022, 04:42 PM
While announcing his retirement from MotoGP last year, Valentino Rossi hinted at his interest to participate in car racing. (AFP)
While announcing his retirement from MotoGP last year, Valentino Rossi hinted at his interest to participate in car racing. (AFP)

Motorcycling legend Valentino Rossi is gearing up to compete in the GT World Challenge series with an Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II. When he retired from MotoGP last year, he hinted about a transition from two to four wheels. Now, he is all set to step into a new arena.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Audi E-tron Gt (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Gt
Electric | Automatic
₹ 1.8 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Audi A4 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A4
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 42.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Audi Rs7 Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi Rs7 Sportback
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.94 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Audi A6 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A6
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 54.42 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

(Also Read: Audi RS Q e-Tron is too hot to handle for Dakar Rally competitors)

Rossi will race in the GT World Series for Belgium's W Racing Team that has won the challenge four times over the past eight years.

Despite being a champion with motorcycles, the Italian racing champion has always been known for being a car racing fan and he has always been interested in racing on four wheels. Speaking about his new ventures ahead, Rossi said that as he is now completely available to devote himself to a car racing programme at a high level and with the right professional approach, Team WRT is the perfect fit he was looking for.

Speaking about Valentino Rossi's next ride in the upcoming GT World Series, the updated Audi R8 LM3 GT3 race car for the 2022 season gets a mid-mounted 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine pumping out 577 hp power output. The engine mated to a sequential six-speed transmission delivering power to the rear wheels through a triple-plate racing clutch.

Audi introduced a plethora of upgrades to the race car in the middle of last year. The upgraded car comes with revised four-way adjustable dampers, an improved traction control system and a redesigned aerodynamic package as well.

The 2022 GT World Challenge season will commence on March 8 at Circuit Paul Ricard with pre-season testing. The racing will start at Imola on April 1.

First Published Date: 18 Jan 2022, 04:42 PM IST
TAGS: Audi Audi R8 R8 luxury cars race car car racing motorsports
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

This Bugatti electric scooter was at CES 2022. Did you notice?
This Bugatti electric scooter was at CES 2022. Did you notice?
This two-seater Apple car concept rendition comes with egg-like cabin
This two-seater Apple car concept rendition comes with egg-like cabin
China's CATL launches battery swap service for electric cars
China's CATL launches battery swap service for electric cars
Meet Suzuki Jimny's doppelganger from China called Tank 100
Meet Suzuki Jimny's doppelganger from China called Tank 100

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city