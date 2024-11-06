Types of engines: Inline, V, W, boxer and rotary. What do they mean?

Engines are the heart of a vehicle, and the layout of an engine plays a crucial role in defining a car's performance, handling, and overall character. There are various types of engine layouts, each with unique advantages and characteristics. Here’s a look at the most popular engine layouts used in cars, along with examples of models that feature them.

1 Inline engine In an inline engine or ‘straight engine’, all cylinders are arranged in a single, straight line. This layout is simple, space saving and cost-effective. It makes for a popular choice for small to mid-sized cars. Inline engines can have anywhere from three to six cylinders and are usually mounted in a transverse (sideways) position to make more interior space. All populars cars such as the WagonR, Swift and even bigger cars like the Creta and Seltos come with this engine layout.

2 V engine In a V engine type, the cylinders are arranged in two rows angled away from each other to form a ‘V’ shape. This kind of layout allows for higher revs and for a more compact design compared to inline engines especially when more cylinders are used. V engines are commonly seen in high-performance and luxury vehicles where power and refinement levels are crucial. In the past, the Honda Accord, Hyundai Sonata and Skoda Superb were offered with a V engine type. At the moment it is only seen in more luxurious and higher-performance vehicles.

3 Boxer (Flat) engine In a Boxer or flat engine, cylinders lay flat in two opposing rows. This design lowers the car’s centre of gravity and gives the car a distinctive sound. Boxer engines are a hallmark of certain brands such as Porsche and Subarus and are usually only seen in sports and performance cars. Some cars examples with flat engines include the Subaru WRX and the Porsche 911.

5 Rotary engine Rotary engines are the rare engines that do not use traditional pistons. Instead, they use a triangular rotor that spins inside an oval chamber. This design is much smaller and lighter than conventional engines, providing a high power-to-weight ratio. However, rotary engines were not popularised due to their drawback of consuming loads of fuel and oil than piston engines and were more challenging to maintain. They also revved to very high speeds and most popularly seen on Mazda Rx7s and Rx8s.

