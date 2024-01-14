In pics: Hyundai NPX1 concept is a bold and mean version of Ioniq 5 N EV
- Hyundai NPX1 concept previews a highly accessorised sportier avatar of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N EV.
Hyundai has uncovered a beefy and heavily accessorised version of the Ioniq 5 N. Christened as the Hyundai NPX1 concept, the new car has been showcased at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon. The concept car has previewed a host of upcoming accessories meant for the Ioniq 5 N, which would be made available for consumers later this year.
Hyundai NPX1 concept dons a wide range of accessories that are meant for enhancing the aerodynamic efficiency of the car, while at the same time giving it a bold and sporty visual appearance. The all-black theme further beefs up the sportiness of the car. The changes have been made to the front profile and rear, while the side profile too bears some notable upgrades.
The Hyundai NPX1 concept is based on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and it features aggressive body kits including a carbon front splitter, massive rear wing, beefier side skirts and an enlarged diffuser. The wheels get a combination of alloy and carbon to reduce weight.
On the mechanical front too, the NPX1 gets suspension lowering springs and upgraded brake pads, rounding off the changes at the exterior. Hyundai has not revealed anything about the interior, but the concept claims to get sport bucket seats and generous amount of Alcantara.
Till date, the Hyundai N Performance accessories' availability were limited to internal combustion engine propelled N models. However, the Ioniq 5 N is going to be the first EV to get the accessories, as Hyundai has revealed its plan to offer the parts of the comprehensive body kits for consumers from late 2024.
First Published Date: 14 Jan 2024, 12:24 PM IST
