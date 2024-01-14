Hyundai NPX1 concept makes Ioniq 5 N EV meaner with N Performance parts

Hyundai has unveiled a new concept electric car at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon, which comes making the Ioniq 5 N meaner with the N Performance parts. The new concept car comes christened as NPX1. The additional accessories made available to the concept car were previously available for the N-badged petrol models. However, the concept marks the first time an electric N car is getting them.

Technically, the Hyundai NPX1 comes as a concept car. However, Hyundai claims to start selling the Ioniq 5 with these additional accessories later in 2024. The concept car showcased at the Tokyo Auto Salon gets a comprehensive body kit, which features a carbon front splitter and a massive rear wing. Besides that, the car also has beefier side skirts and an enlarged diffuser. The wheels come built with a combination of alloy and carbon to reduce weight.

Besides the cosmetic accessories, mechanically, the concept car comes updated compared to the Ioniq 5 N. On the mechanical front, the car comes with suspension-lowering springs and upgraded brake pads, which round off the updates on the outside. The South Korean auto manufacturer has not revealed images of the interior of the NPX1 concept. However, the car brand has stated that the NPX1 comes with sports bucket seats and a generous amount of Alcantara. Moving ahead, Hyundai intends to develop N Performance parts for all its N cars and the Ioniq 5 N will also get these accessories for the interested customers.

Interestingly, Hyundai's step is in the same line as Lexus RZ. Lexus took a similar step for the RZ, which entered as a special edition model. Limited to 100 units, based on the RZ450e the special edition Lexus car received an aggressive body kit with not one but two rear wings. It incorporates a total of 17 aerodynamic body parts and a sportier suspension kit complemented by 21-inch wheels.

