Trust Maruti Suzuki WagonR but want something less common? Here are five options

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has long dominated the Indian hatchback segment with its practicality and efficiency. However, there are several other vehicles in the market offering advanced features, better safety and modern technology. Below are five alternatives to the Wagon R that cater to a variety of needs-

1 Tata Tiago The Tata Tiago, like the WagonR, is a peppy and easy-to-drive hatchback that can zip through traffic with ease. It starts at ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and goes up to ₹8.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec bi-fuel variant. It gets a modern feature list including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman with 8 speakers, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, R14 hyperstyle wheels, C-Type fast charger, LED DRLs and a Dual Tone Roof. The engine is a naturally aspirated, 1,200 cc engine which makes 85 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm torque at 3,300 rpm in petrol mode. It comes mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT. The engine can also be opted with a CNG mode. On CNG the Tiago produces 72 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 95 Nm torque at 3,500 rpm.

2 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine as well. It produces 82 bhp of power and 114 Nm of torque. It also offers variants which can run on CNG fuel making 68 bhp and 95 Nm of torque. The Grand i10 Nios is priced starting at ₹5.92 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the top variant is sold for ₹8.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The touchscreen infotainment display on offer in the i10 Nios gets a larger 7.9-inch size and features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other features include rear AC vents, C-Type USB fast chargers, wireless chargers, automatic headlamps, hill-assist control, a TPMS system and even a voice recognition system.

3 Citroen C3 The Citroen C3 is a pure-bred French man with a quirky design and a refined engine. It gets a bold and muscular shape with modern tech inside. It gets automatic AC, 6 airbags, electric-folding ORVM, LED Projector headlamps, 15-inch alloy wheels and a TPMS system along with other safety features. There are three engine options on offer including a PureTech 82, a PureTech 110 MT and a PureTech 100 AT engine option. All of them feature a 1200 cc capacity and 3 cylinders. The PureTech 82 produces 80 bhp of power and 115 Nm of torque. The PureTech 110 MT and AT engines make 109 bhp and the torque numbers differ for both transmissions. The manual makes 190 Nm of torque whereas the automatic makes 205 Nm of torque. The Citroen C3 starts at ₹6.16 lakh (ex-showroom) and costs ₹10.26 lakh (ex-showroom) for the most expensive variant.

4 Renault Kwid The Renault Kwid has a smaller body but has a more squared-off design. It looks like a mini SUV and gets a smaller engine than the rest with a 999 cc capacity. The engine of the Kwid produces 67 bhp and 91 Nm of torque. The unit comes paired with a choice of either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed automatic manual transmission. The Kwid gets a touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well. It also gets a hill-start assist and a reverse parking camera. The Renault Kwid starts at ₹4.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and goes all the way up to ₹6.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the fully kitted-out variant.

5 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Although the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is in dire need of an update, the retro-modern design has aged well. Its 1,200 cc petrol engine generates 82 bhp of power and 113 Nm of torque. It can be paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. The pricing of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis starts at ₹5.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and goes up to ₹8.06 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Ignis features 15-inch alloy wheels, foldable ORVMs, a SmartPlay Studio infotainment system and push button start-stop, automatic climate control, LED projector headlamps and more modern features.

