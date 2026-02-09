Toyota upcoming SUV to make global debut on February 10, interior teased

Japanese automaker Toyota has teased the interior of an upcoming three-row SUV, which is set to launch globally on February 10, 2026. This specific shot originates from the third row, which confirms that the model will accommodate a three-row seating configuration. The interior is expected to boast a horizontal floating centre console and a layered, wide dashboard design.

Toyota upcoming SUV interior

The SUV is expected to be available in six- and seven-seater configurations if it comes to Indian shores. The image, however, suggests that it would be sold mainly as a six-seater, three-row SUV, with the second row featuring captain seats. In addition to that, the driver's cockpit is equipped with a digital instrument cluster and a multi-function steering wheel.

The upcoming three-row Toyota SUV seems to boast a three-zone automatic climate control and a panoramic sunroof which stretches all the way to the third row, designed to brighten the cabin, as per the images. Notably, aesthetic touches, including ambient lighting strips integrated into the doors and dashboard, have also been added to the cabin.

Interestingly, it seems that Toyota has borrowed a few elements from its flagship three-row SUV, the Land Cruiser. The digital infotainment system is similar to the one seen on the Land Cruiser LC300, along with the steering and the digital instrument cluster.

Toyota upcoming SUV exterior

Previously, Toyota teased the image of the rear section of the car, which featured a connected LED taillight which ran across the width of the car, a boxy silhouette which is classic SUV stance, roof rails and a shark fin antenna. Additionally, the SUV boasts a wider lower section of the car.

However, the company has not yet confirmed whether the SUV will be a new model, a facelift or a generation change to an existing model. The SUV is expected to fall in the mid-size or full-size SUV category, based on the proportions and interior layout.

Toyota India Sales Performance January 2026

Toyota India has reported a sales performance of 33,880 units in January 2026, marking a growth of 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from 29,371 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

