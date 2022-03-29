HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Toyota Teases Gr Corolla Sports Car, To Make Global Debut On April 1

Toyota teases GR Corolla sports car, to make global debut on April 1

Toyota has teased the new performance car, with a GR Four badging, which suggest the model to come with a four-wheel drive system.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Mar 2022, 12:33 PM
Toyota teases upcoming GR Four sports car, to make global debut on April 1.
Toyota teases upcoming GR Four sports car, to make global debut on April 1.
Toyota teases upcoming GR Four sports car, to make global debut on April 1.
Toyota teases upcoming GR Four sports car, to make global debut on April 1.

Toyota Motor’s performance car wing Gazoo Racing has announced that it would unveil a new sports car bearing the GR badging on April 1. The Japanese carmaker has also released a teaser of the GR Four ahead of the global debut. The new model is the latest model of the sports car series GR. Currently, the lineup includes GR86, GR Yaris, and GR Supra, making it the fourth model in the series.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 29.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 16.26 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Yaris (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Yaris
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.16 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Vellfire (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Vellfire
2494 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT)
₹ 87 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The unveiling of the new Gazoo Racing model will be done for the global markets as of now. According to reports, Toyota is going to drive in the GR version of its popular model Corolla hatchback. The teaser video shows GR-Four badging on the upcoming car, which suggests it is likely to share its all-wheel drive system with the rally-inspired GR Yaris. Expect more vents, air intakes and bigger wheels and tires that will make it more compact and meaner than the standard model.

The GR Corolla is also expected to use the GR Yaris turbocharged 1.6-litre inline three-cylinder engine. It is capable of generating maximum output of 257 horsepower and is likely to come mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard with a dual-clutch automatic transmission as an option.

When launched, the new Toyota GR model is going to take on rivals such as Hyundai Veloster N and Volkswagen Golf GTI.

First Published Date: 29 Mar 2022, 12:33 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota Motor Toyota GR Four GR Four Toyota GR sports car sports car GR Corolla Corolla Toyota Corolla
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Komaki Electric Vehicle Division is all set to launch its new electric scooter DT 3000 on March 25. (File photo for representational purpose)
Komaki DT 3000 e-scooter, with 220-km range, to launch tomorrow: What to expect
Triton will be making its electric cars in India.
Tesla rival Triton to set up manufacturing plant in Gujarat
If you are primarily driving within city limits, the AMT is a good choice as long as you aren't an authentic driving enthusiast.
AMT or CVT: Which automatic transmission technology is better?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Toyota teases GR Corolla sports car, to make global debut on April 1
Toyota teases GR Corolla sports car, to make global debut on April 1
Michael Schumacher’s 1998 Ferrari F300 race car up for sale, priced at $49 lakh
Michael Schumacher’s 1998 Ferrari F300 race car up for sale, priced at $49 lakh
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched at ₹8.95 lakh
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched at 8.95 lakh
Toyota Fortuner to Mercedes GLC: Cars and SUVs to get expensive from April 1
Toyota Fortuner to Mercedes GLC: Cars and SUVs to get expensive from April 1
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 to launch today: Price expectation
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 to launch today: Price expectation

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city