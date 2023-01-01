HT Auto
Toyota Kirloskar Motor clocks highest sales of a decade in 2022

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Sunday announced that it sold a total of 160,357 units of passenger vehicles in India in 2022, recording a 23 per cent sales growth as compared to 2021, when it registered 130,768 units. The auto manufacturer also said that this was TKM's highest-ever sales in the last ten years. The previous bestselling record for the automaker was in 2012 when it sold 172,241 units. The car brand also said that in December 2022, it sold 10,421 units, as compared to 10,834 units sold in December 2021.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jan 2023, 13:01 PM
The Toyota Innova Hycross has received pretty good response since its launch.
The automaker attributed this sales growth in 2022 to launch of new products like the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Innova Hycross. The car brand claimed that both of these two SUVs had garnered pretty good responses from consumers. It also claimed that other models like Fortuner, Legender, Camry and Vellfire continue to perform well in their respective segments.

Atul Sood, Associate Vice President of sales and strategic marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said that the year 2022 was tremendous for the automaker, both in terms of new product launches and sales performance. “We introduced milestone models like the Urban Cruiser Hyryder & the Innova Hycross, and both the models have been very well appreciated by our customers, attracting huge traction in terms of demand, and we are trying our best to meet customer requirements accordingly. Some of our other launches earlier this year, like the new Glanza, is also doing extremely well," he added further.

Speaking about the Japanese automobile brand's participation at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023, Sood said that the company is looking forward to creating a lot more buzz around Toyota's sustainable offerings in the mass electrification space and alternate fuel technology. He is also hopeful to continue the sales momentum in the new year.

First Published Date: 01 Jan 2023, 13:01 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota Kirloskar Motor Toyota Innova Hycross Toyota Fortuner Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
