These Indian SUVs were most popular in 2022 

Published Dec 31, 2022

The following SUVs were the best-selling SUVs of 2022

2022 saw Tata Nexon emerge as the best-selling model in the SUV segment 

The electric version of the SUV, Nexon EV, became the best-selling electric vehicle

The current generation of Hyundai Creta continued to be at the top this year as well

Hyundai sold 1,30,690 units of Creta this year

Maruti Suzuki launched the Brezza this year and it competes with the likes of Hyundai Venue

Tata Motor's Punch scored big this year as the automaker sold 1,19,309 units of the model

An EV version of this model is expected to enter the Indian market early next year

The Hyundai Venue is also one of the best-selling models from the brand and about 1,12,418 units were sold till November 2022
