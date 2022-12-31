These Indian SUVs were most popular in 2022 

The following SUVs were the best-selling SUVs of 2022
2022 saw Tata Nexon emerge as the best-selling model in the SUV segment
The electric version of the SUV, Nexon EV, became the best-selling electric vehicle
The current generation of Hyundai Creta continued to be at the top this year as well
Hyundai sold 1,30,690 units of Creta this year
Maruti Suzuki launched the Brezza this year and it competes with the likes of Hyundai Venue
Tata Motor's Punch scored big this year as the automaker sold 1,19,309 units of the model
An EV version of this model is expected to enter the Indian market early next year
The Hyundai Venue is also one of the best-selling models from the brand and about 1,12,418 units were sold till November 2022