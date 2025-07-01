Toyota Innova Hycross scores 5 stars in Bharat NCAP crash tests. Key safety features of the MPV

sThe Toyota Innova Hycross has achieved a five-star safety rating in the latest Bharat NCAP (BNCAP) crash tests. The upmarket MPV from Toyota scored 30.47 points out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 45 points out of 49 in Child Occupant Protection (COP) categories. With the respectable points, the Innova Hycross scored five-star safety ratings in both categories. Bharat NCAP has stated that the top-spec seven-seater hybrid version of the Toyota Innova Hycross was subjected to the crash tests.

The Toyota MPV, which is a more premium iteration of the Innova Crysta, is available in both petrol-only and petrol-hybrid powertrain choices. The petrol-only model gets both seven and eight-seater configurations and is available in three trim options - G-SLF, GX and GX(O). On the other hand, the petrol-hybrid version of the Innova Hycross is available in four trim choices - VX, VX(O), ZX and ZX(O). The VX and VX(O) trims are available in both seven and eight-seater configurations, while the ZX and ZX(O) trims are available only in a seven-seater layout.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Toyota Innova Hycross 1987 cc 1987 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 19.94 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Innova Crysta 2393 cc 2393 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 19.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Toyota bZ4X 72.8 kWh 72.8 kWh 405 Km 405 Km ₹ 70 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Toyota Glanza 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.86 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh 79 kWh 682 km 682 km ₹ 18.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Powering the Toyota Innova Hycross petrol-hybrid model is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a Ni-MH (Nickel Metal Hydride) battery pack. The engine is capable of churning out 181 bhp peak power and 191 Nm of maximum torque. The electric motor onboard the MPV is capable of generating 206 Nm of torque output.

The MPV comes loaded with a plethora of safety features. These safety features have helped the Innova Hycross achieve the five-star safety rating at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Besides the advanced safety features, the robust build quality also helped the MPV achieve this safety rating.

Watch: Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions

Toyota Innova Hycross: Key safety features

The top-spec ZS(O) trim of the Toyota Innova Hycross MPV comes loaded with a host of advanced technology-aided safety features. One of the key safety features is the Toyota Safety Sense System, which comprises Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Trace Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Pre-Collision System, and Auto High Beam.

It also gets six airbags for the driver, front passenger, front side, and curtain shield. Other safety features include Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Hill Start Assist (HSA), panoramic view monitor with dynamic back guide, Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with auto hold function, ABS with EBD, front and reverse parking sensors, reverse parking camera, seat belt reminder for second and third row seats, Child Restraint System (CRS) and Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: