Toyota Innova HyCross leaked ahead of global debut next week

Toyota Motor will drive in the Innova HyCross hybrid MPV to India later this month. It will join the Urban Cruiser HyRyder as the second hybrid offering from the Japanese auto giant.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Nov 2022, 09:32 AM
Toyota Motor is expected to take the covers off the new generation Innova, which will come with hybrid power, on November 17 for global markets. (Image courtesy: kompas.com)
Toyota Motor is going to launch the new hybrid version of the Innova MPV for global markets next week. The Japanese carmaker is expected to take the covers off the Innova HyCross in Indonesia on November 17. Toyota has been teasing the Innova hybrid model for the past few days. Now, leaked images have revealed how the new MPV will look like in flesh. The new Innova HyCross MPV will be powered by a 1.8-litre and a 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to hybrid or strong hybrid powertrain.

The leaked images show the front face of the Innova HyCross. It comes with an updated grille, similar to the teaser images shared by Toyota Motor earlier through its social media handles. The new upright hexagonal grille is more dynamic with chrome accents underlining. Flanking the new grille are redesigned slimmer set of headlight units. As of now, it is difficult to say if it will have LED technology. The bonnet too has strong character lines to give it a more SUV-ish face.

The profile of the Toyota Innova HyCross is also slightly tweaked to appear different from the existing Innova Crysta models. It has a slight curved roofline towards the rear for a more SUV-ish profile. The wheel arches are also large and are expected to house 16-inch or 17-inch wheels.

The new Innova HyCross will be base on Toyota's TNGA platform. It is likely to be the first Innova model to come with a panoramic sunroof. However, the sunroof will probably be reserved only for the top-spec variants. It is also expected to come with more features like a new infotainment screen, digital instrument cluster, 360-degree parking camera and ventilated seats among others.

According to reports, the new Toyota Innova HyCross MPV will come at a starting price of 455 million Indonesian Rupiah (roughly converted to around 23.75 lakh). Toyota is expected to launch the new Innova HyCross in India on November 25. It is likely to be sold along with the existing model of Innova Crysta.

First Published Date: 08 Nov 2022, 09:32 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Motor Innova Innova HyCross
