2023 Skoda Kodiaq launched: 5 things to know

Skoda Auto India recently brought back their flagship SUV in the Indian market. It is the Kodiaq and was also launched in January 2022 and was sold out in just 20 days. This is because the SUV was brought in limited numbers. Now, Skoda has brought back the Kodiaq in India and a few things have been changed. Here are five things that one should know about the 2023 Skoda Kodiaq.

2023 Skoda Kodiaq: Looks

In terms of design, Skoda has not updated anything. It continues to have a sharp and sleek design language that was there last year. There is Skoda's butterfly grille and LED lighting whereas the interiors get two or three-spoke steering wheel, cooled and heated seats and much more. There are also 18-inch alloy wheels. However, based on the variant, the design will be different.

2023 Skoda Kodiaq: Features

The new features for 2023 are door edge protectors, finlets for the rear spoiler and a lounge step in the cabin. The luxury SUV continues to come with Canton 625 W 12-speaker audio system with a subwoofer, 12-way adjustable electric seats, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, USB C ports for charging, a digital driver's display and a lot more.

2023 Skoda Kodiaq: Safety

In terms of safety features, Skoda Auto India has equipped Kodiaq with 9 airbags, adaptive front LED headlights, automatic dimming and defogging mirrors, mechanical and hydraulic brake assist, stability control, multi-collision braking and park assist with handsfree parking among others. The L&K trim also gets Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and a 360-degree camera.

2023 Skoda Kodiaq: Specs

The Skoda Kodiaq is powered by the same 2.0 TSI EVO engine. However, the engine has now been adapted to comply with BS 6 Stage 2 norms. The manufacturer says that the Kodiaq should be now 4.2 per cent more fuel efficient. The engine still puts out 187 bhp and 320 Nm. It is mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. Skoda claims that Kodiaq can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 7.8 seconds.

2023 Skoda Kodiaq: Price

Skoda Kodiaq is offered in three variants. There is Style, Sportline and L&K and they are priced at ₹37.99 lakh, ₹39.39 lakh and ₹41.39 lakh respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

