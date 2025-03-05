Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 MT launched at 46.36 lakh. Check details

The Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 manual transmission variant has been launched at a starting price of ₹46.36 lakh, ex-showroom. The new variant will sit between the Toyota Fortuner 4X4 AT and the Fortuner GR-S in the lineup. The new variant the SUV debuts 4X4 capability in the Legender range.

Toyota Fortuner Legender SUV stands 4,795 mm in height, 1,855 mm in width and 1,835 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,745 mm and offers ground clearance of 209 mm. Under the hood, the new variant continues to feature the 2.8L diesel engine producing 201 bhp and 420 Nm of torque.

The engine gets paired with a six speed manual transmission with the company’s proprietary 4X4 technology. Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, expressed his confidence in the new variant by stating that the new addition of the MT variant will not only further boost the Legender’ s appeal but also reinforce Toyota’s commitment to providing versatile solutions that cater to the dynamic needs of today’s customer. “We are confident that we are addressing a key gap in the market as we push the boundaries of premium SUV excellence, ensuring that every drive is more dynamic, immersive, and tailored to Indian customers' expectations," he added.

Toyota Fortuner Legender: Specs, design and features

The Toyota Fortuner Legender looks slightly different from the standard Fortuner SUVs. It makes use of a dual-tone colour pattern, sharper headlamp DRLs, different bumpers and a few more cosmetic updates. It also receives larger 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels for a bolder look and presence.

On the inside, the SUV offers dual-tone interior, leather seats, ambient lighting, digital infotainment screen and wireless charging among some of its features. The new variant adds on superior suction-based seats with a ventilation system for the front row. Additional features of the Fortuner Legender include premium 11 JBL speakers including a subwoofer and an amplifier. In terms of safety, the Fortuner Legender SUV offers seven airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold and Hill Descent Control among others.

