Top 5 SUVs sold in January: Nexon leads race against Brezza, Venue

Tata Motors continues to dominate the SUV segment in the new year. Its flagship offerings like Nexon sub-compact SUV and the Punch are among the most popular models for those looking to drive home a new SUV. The Nexon has been the leader of the SUV segment in India for several months now. It has stood tall among a crowd of sub-compact SUVs as rivals like Hyundai Venue or Maruti Suzuki Brezza yet to catch up. In the compact segment though, Hyundai's Creta remains the leader over other rivals.

Here is a quick look at the top five SUVs sold in India in January.

Tata Nexon

Tata Motors offers the Nexon SUV in India in both ICE and EV avatars. The SUV was India's fifth best-selling car in January and led the SUV segment. Tata sold 15,567 units of the SUV, up from 13,816 units sold during the same month last year. The sales has also increased significantly from 12,053 units sold in December.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai's flagship SUV continues to be the best-selling model in the compact SUV segment. In January. despite longer waiting period than most of its rivals, Hyundai Creta found 15,037 takers. Its sales jumped from 9,869 units sold in January last year, and 10,205 units sold in the previous month. Hyundai is expected to drive in the new generation Creta to India later this year.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki's sub-compact SUV Brezza was introduced in a new avatar last year. Since then, Brezza's sales has been going up steadily and has been able to climb up to number two position in its segment. Maruti sold 14,359 units of the SUV in January, up from 11,200 units sold in December. In January last year, when it used to be sold as the old generation Vitara Brezza, Maruti could sell only 9,576 units.

Tata Punch

The smallest SUV from Tata Motors remains one of its best-selling model across India. The Punch SUV, which recently completed a year in the market, ended January with 12,006 units delivered, one of its best performance since debut back in 2021. In January last year, Tata had sold 10,027 units of the SUV. In December, Punch found 10,586 homes.

Hyundai Venue

Among the sub-compact SUVs, Hyundai Motor's Venue remains one of the most popular models. However, it has not been able to topple Nexon, or even the new Brezza, since the new generation model hit the roads last year. Hyundai sold 10.783 units of the SUV last month, down from 11,377 units it could sell in January last year.

