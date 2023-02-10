HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Top 5 Suvs Sold In January: Nexon Leads Race Against Brezza, Venue

Top 5 SUVs sold in January: Nexon leads race against Brezza, Venue

Tata Motors continues to dominate the SUV segment in the new year. Its flagship offerings like Nexon sub-compact SUV and the Punch are among the most popular models for those looking to drive home a new SUV. The Nexon has been the leader of the SUV segment in India for several months now. It has stood tall among a crowd of sub-compact SUVs as rivals like Hyundai Venue or Maruti Suzuki Brezza yet to catch up. In the compact segment though, Hyundai's Creta remains the leader over other rivals.

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 10 Feb 2023, 12:22 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tata Nexon (top) and Hyundai Creta (bottom) remain the leaders in the sub-compact and compact SUV segments in India in January.
Tata Nexon (top) and Hyundai Creta (bottom) remain the leaders in the sub-compact and compact SUV segments in India in January.
Tata Nexon (top) and Hyundai Creta (bottom) remain the leaders in the sub-compact and compact SUV segments in India in January.
Tata Nexon (top) and Hyundai Creta (bottom) remain the leaders in the sub-compact and compact SUV segments in India in January.

Here is a quick look at the top five SUVs sold in India in January.

Tata Nexon

Tata Motors offers the Nexon SUV in India in both ICE and EV avatars. The SUV was India's fifth best-selling car in January and led the SUV segment. Tata sold 15,567 units of the SUV, up from 13,816 units sold during the same month last year. The sales has also increased significantly from 12,053 units sold in December.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai's flagship SUV continues to be the best-selling model in the compact SUV segment. In January. despite longer waiting period than most of its rivals, Hyundai Creta found 15,037 takers. Its sales jumped from 9,869 units sold in January last year, and 10,205 units sold in the previous month. Hyundai is expected to drive in the new generation Creta to India later this year.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.97 kmpl
₹5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki's sub-compact SUV Brezza was introduced in a new avatar last year. Since then, Brezza's sales has been going up steadily and has been able to climb up to number two position in its segment. Maruti sold 14,359 units of the SUV in January, up from 11,200 units sold in December. In January last year, when it used to be sold as the old generation Vitara Brezza, Maruti could sell only 9,576 units.

Also read: These 10 cars were the most popular across India in January

Tata Punch

The smallest SUV from Tata Motors remains one of its best-selling model across India. The Punch SUV, which recently completed a year in the market, ended January with 12,006 units delivered, one of its best performance since debut back in 2021. In January last year, Tata had sold 10,027 units of the SUV. In December, Punch found 10,586 homes.

Hyundai Venue

Among the sub-compact SUVs, Hyundai Motor's Venue remains one of the most popular models. However, it has not been able to topple Nexon, or even the new Brezza, since the new generation model hit the roads last year. Hyundai sold 10.783 units of the SUV last month, down from 11,377 units it could sell in January last year.

First Published Date: 10 Feb 2023, 12:22 PM IST
TAGS: Nexon Venue Brezza Creta Punch Tata Motors Maruti Suzuki Hyundai Motor
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
42% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 751 Rs. 1,289
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 329 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 325 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 525 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Suzuki Gixxer prices now start from ₹1.40 lakh and go up to ₹2.02 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line Gixxer SF 250 bike.
Suzuki launches Gixxer, Gixxer 250 with new colours. Check full price list
2023_KTM_390_ADVENTURE_
KTM 390 Adventure gets ready to take on tough roads
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
Altroz_Racer_Front_1673618857875
These five cars from Tata Motors need India launch ASAP
Royal_Enfield_Scram_2
Royal Enfield Scram 411 is the more affordable version of Himalayan

Latest News

Hyderabad e-Prix: Formula E announces new junior racing series; debut in 2024
Hyderabad e-Prix: Formula E announces new junior racing series; debut in 2024
MG-BPCL inaugurate 12 DC fast chargers for EVs on Delhi-Jalandhar corridor
MG-BPCL inaugurate 12 DC fast chargers for EVs on Delhi-Jalandhar corridor
Next-generation Hyundai Verna bookings begin at dealerships; launch soon
Next-generation Hyundai Verna bookings begin at dealerships; launch soon
This Mercedes-AMG Collectors Edition looks so cool!
This Mercedes-AMG Collectors Edition looks so cool!
Bajaj Pulsar F250 is the spiritual successor to the legendary Pulsar 220F
Bajaj Pulsar F250 is the spiritual successor to the legendary Pulsar 220F

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city