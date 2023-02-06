HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Top 10 Cars Sold In January: Alto, Wagonr Back On Top As Maruti Dominates Chart

Top 10 cars sold in January: Alto, WagonR back on top as Maruti dominates chart

Maruti Suzuki has started 2023 on a dominant note, continuing with its trend from last year, as seven models from India's largest carmaker featuring on the list of top 10 cars sold in January. Though the list does not throw up any major surprise, it saw the return of the Alto as the chart-topper last month, followed by WagonR. While Tata Motors continue to ride on the back of Nexon and Punch SUVs' popularity, Hyundai Motor's best-seller Creta remains the only Korean model in the list.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Feb 2023, 11:53 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Maruti Alto and WagonR have emerged as the best-selling cars in India in January, clocking more than 20,000 units each.
Maruti Alto and WagonR have emerged as the best-selling cars in India in January, clocking more than 20,000 units each.
Maruti Alto and WagonR have emerged as the best-selling cars in India in January, clocking more than 20,000 units each.
Maruti Alto and WagonR have emerged as the best-selling cars in India in January, clocking more than 20,000 units each.

Here is a look at which cars made it to the top 10 cars sold in January in India:

Maruti Alto

The new generation Alto, which is the smallest hatchback from Maruti Suzuki, has returned to the top of the list in January. The carmaker sold 21,411 units last month, with more than 70 per cent increase in sales compared to the same month last year when it sold 12,342 units. Maruti launched the new Alto hatchback last year at a starting price of 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with several new features.

Maruti WagonR

The boxy WagonR hatchback had ended 2022 among the best-selling cars in India. Placed at number two, the new WagonR has started the year on a strong note. Maruti sold 20,466 units, up from 20,334 units it sold during the same month last year. In December, WagonR was placed last among top 10 cars with less than half of what Maruti sold last month.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.39 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹3.99 - 5.83 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.35 kmpl
₹5.4 - 7.1 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Datsun Go (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Datsun Go
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.02 kmpl
₹3.99 - 6.56 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Hyundai Casper (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Casper
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹4 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹3.15 - 4.84 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Maruti Swift

Maruti's Swift hatchback continues to be a strong player in the small car segment. It ended January at number three. Maruti sold 16,440 units, down from 19,108 units the carmaker could sell in January, 2022. However, the sales has increased significantly from December, when Maruti sold 12,061 units of the hatchback. Maruti Suzuki is expected to drive in the new generation Swift some time later this year.

Maruti Baleno

Baleno remains a strong favourite among the premium hatchbacks sold in India. Launched last year, the new generation Baleno has been going strong with increased sales in the last few months. In January, Maruti sold 16,357 units of the model. Compared to last month, Maruti had sold only 6,791 units of Swift in January last year.

Tata Nexon

Nexon continues to be the leader of the SUV segment. Offered in both ICE and EV avatars, the Nexon ended January as India's fifth best-selling car. Tata sold 15,567 units of the SUV, up from 13,816 units sold during the same month last year. The sales has also increased significantly from 12,053 units sold in December.

Hyundai Creta

Creta kept its crown as India's best-selling compact SUV in January. Despite longer waiting period than most of its rivals, Hyundai Creta found 15,037 homes last month. It is a big jump in sales compared to 9,869 units sold in January last year, as well as 10,205 units sold in December. Hyundai is expected to drive in the new generation Creta to India later this year.

Maruti Brezza

The new generation Brezza, launched last year, has not been able to retain its crown as the leader of the sub-compact SUV segment from Nexon. However, the SUV is continuing to grow in terms of sales with a strong performance last month. The new Brezza found 14,359 homes in January, up from 11,200 units sold in December. In January last year, when it used to be sold as the old generation Vitara Brezza, Maruti could sell only 9,576 units.

Tata Punch

Punch remains Tata Motors' second best-seller. The smallest SUV from the carmaker ended January with 12,006 units delivered, one of its best performance since debut back in 2021. In January last year, Tata had sold 10,027 units of the SUV. In December, Punch found 10,586 homes.

Maruti Eeco

The Eeco van continues to be one of the stable performers from the Maruti stable. The carmaker sold 11,709 units of the van last month. Its sales has not fluctuated over the years by much. In January last year, Maruti had sold 10,528 units of Eeco, while. inDecember it sold 10,581 units.

Maruti Dzire

The last car on the list is the only sedan among the 10 cars too. Maruti Dzire continues to be the leader of the segment by far, with 11,317 units sold last month. The second best-seller Honda Amaze found 5,580 homes in January. Dzire's sales has gone down compared to the same month last year when Maruti sold 14,967 units. It is also marginally lesser than 11,997 units sold in December.

First Published Date: 06 Feb 2023, 11:53 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Tata Motors Hyundai Motor Alto WagonR
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 348 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 329 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
17% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 312 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 528 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Budget_2023
Budget 2023: What it brings for Indian auto industry
Ignyte_1
First made-in-India helmet certified to meet Europe's ECE 22.06 standards launched: All you need to know
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
Altroz_Racer_Front_1673618857875
These five cars from Tata Motors need India launch ASAP
Jimny_10_1673503346346
Jimny is rocking Maruti Suzuki's booking meter

Latest News

Nissan to launch a new 7-seater MPV based on Renault Triber in India soon
Nissan to launch a new 7-seater MPV based on Renault Triber in India soon
How to maximise your electric scooter's range
How to maximise your electric scooter's range
Hyundai Ioniq 5 garners over 650 bookings, deliveries begin next month
Hyundai Ioniq 5 garners over 650 bookings, deliveries begin next month
BYD commences deliveries of Atto 3 electric SUV
BYD commences deliveries of Atto 3 electric SUV
Lamborghini introduces Autentica roadster
Lamborghini introduces Autentica roadster

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city