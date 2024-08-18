This Pininfarina becomes first coachbuilt electric hypercar. Here's how it looks

Automobili Pininfarina has set a new benchmark in the world of hypercars with the introduction of the Battista Targamerica, the world’s first coach-built electric hypercar. Commissioned by a renowned collector of cars and already an owner of a Battista, this marvel went on to make its grand reveal at The Quail, one of the most high-profile motorsport gatherings during Monterey Car Week.

The Pininfarina Battista Targamerica's journey began with an ordered commission at the 2023 Monterey Car Week. A year down the line, at the 2024 event, the car was delivered to its owner, checking one more box in the Pininfarina legacy timeline. The name 'Targamerica' is actually taken from both its unique roofless design and the country where it will live.

It's a unique piece developed by Cambiano's skilled artisans in cooperation with Pininfarina SpA. As Dave Amantea, Chief Design Officer at Automobili Pininfarina, fittingly declared, "Battista Targamerica will forever stand as a one-of-its-kind and will never be repeated."

A design inspired by legacy

Drawing inspiration from the iconic 1986 Ferrari Testarossa Spider, also designed by Pininfarina, the Battista Targamerica is the first and only Battista featuring an open-top Targa body style. This design required extensive re-engineering at the rear quarter and the rear luggage opening for this roofless profile.

The Battista Targamerica is clothed in a silver paint colour with blue and black detailing at the base. Perhaps one of the most intriguing features of this car are the hand-painted Icona Blue pinstripes on the underside of the rear wing. It gets ceramic-polished five-spoke alloy wheels with contrasting black aluminium centre caps, bespoke door plates, and a brushed and anodized jewellery pack.

Luxurious and unique interior

Inside, the Pininfarina Battista Targamerica gets sumptuous tan leather upholstery with contrasting black leather on the steering wheel and dashboard. It also had some unique touches that include bespoke headrests embossed with the Pininfarina 'F' logo while boasting a cigar holder and humidor inside the cabin.

This backlit aluminium and glass casing will hold up to three cigars and glow depending on the car's five drive modes. Also enhancing the vehicle's bespoke nature is a luggage set finished in matching tan leather and embossed with the Targamera silhouette.

Unchanged performance

While the Pininfarina Battista Targamerica looks like a treat to the eyes all over again, the mechanicals are carried forward unchanged. It gets the same quad-motor setup for a combined output of 1,926 bhp and 2,340 Nm of torque. It is powered by a 120kWh battery pack and can charge up to 180kW. It does 0-100kph in less than two seconds while the top speed is in excess of 300 kmph.

