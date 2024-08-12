HT Auto
Pininfarina debuts ‘Bruce Wayne’ inspired supercar at Monterey Car Week

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Aug 2024, 17:30 PM
  • A ‘one-of-one’ creation, the B95 Gotham is inspired by Bruce Wayne, the alter ego of Batman, the DC superhero.
The B95 Gotham is the second car designed by the Italian carmaker, Pininfarina
The B95 Gotham is the second car designed by the Italian carmaker, Pininfarina

Automobili Pininfarina, an Italian luxury car manufacturer acquired by the Mahindra Group in 2015, is attracting much attention at this year's Monterey Car Week with the debut of the ‘B95 Gotham’, a concept inspired by Bruce Wayne, Batman's alter ego from the DC universe.

Made in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP) and Relevance International, the B95 Gotham is a custom-designed, open-top sports car with a combination of luxury and innovation. There are also three more versions of the vehicle including the Battista Gotham, B95 Dark Knight and the Battista Dark Knight and only one of each will be produced.

B95 Gotham: Not just a concept

First revealed virtually on 30th April, the vehicle on display at the Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Canada is a showpiece, the first customer’s car is already being built at Pininfarina’s workshop in Cambiano, Italy.

Also Read : Mahindra-owned Automobili Pininfarina preps world's most expensive hyper SUV

The design of the B95 reflects Bruce Wayne's passion for cutting-edge innovation and sustainable technology, as well as his refined taste. A sleek black exterior, distinctive wheels and a rich interior showcase elegance and power.

B95 Gotham: Exterior

The exterior is finished in Argento Vittorio gloss black paint, with wheels featuring a matte black inner and gloss black outer ring, a brushed aluminium anodised black centre lock ring and titan calipers finish the look.

The tan and black interior looks sophisticated on the B95 Gotham.
The tan and black interior looks sophisticated on the B95 Gotham.

B95 Gotham: Interior

The interior matches Bruce Wayne's taste covered in tan leather including bespoke quilting in the centre panels with tan stitching. The car is completed with a custom driver’s side door plate, laser-engraved with the words “All men have limits... I ignore mine," a famous quote attributed to Bruce Wayne in the original comics.

B95 Gotham: Features

The B95 Gotham stands out with advanced features like electronically adjustable aero screens and a virtual assistant inspired by Alfred Pennyworth, the Wayne family’s butler.

B95 Gotham: Performance

Like the other four Bruce-Wayne-inspired editions the B95 also gets a claimed 1,900 horsepower doing 0 to 100 km/h in under two seconds.

Commenting on the vehicle, Dave Amantea, Chief Design Officer, Automobili Pininfarina, said, “The B95 Gotham exemplifies how we bring our brand promise of ‘Dream Cars, Made Real’ to life for our clients. We place them at the centre of everything we do, and delivering bespoke and coach-built cars like this one is all driven by our vision and commitment to design unforgettable client experiences."

Also Read : EICMA 2023: Pininfarina-designed Vmoto APD is a BMW CE 04 challenger EV

Paolo Dellachà, Chief Executive Officer, Automobili Pininfarina, said, “Our collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products is a perfect fit. Bruce Wayne's values – vision, courage, and the relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence – mirror our own. In the real world, this partnership provides us with a unique platform to reach a broader audience, inspiring a new generation of enthusiasts to appreciate Italian artistry, high-performance engineering and rich storytelling."

pininfarina mahindra hypercar supercar automobili pininfarina

