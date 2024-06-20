Mahindra-owned Automobili Pininfarina preps world's most expensive hyper SUV

If you thought the Ferrari Purosangue is the world's costliest SUV, you would be proven wrong soon. This is because Automobili Pininfarina has confirmed it is working on an all-new SUV model which is likely to be priced anywhere between a bank-breaking 400,000 euros and a cool one million euros, far outpacing the Ferrari Purosangue 's price of 380,000 euros.

What can a million euros or approximately ₹9 crore get you? A three-bedroom apartment in the prime locations within major Swiss cities. Or how about a luxury 12-room villa in Italy's wine country. Maybe a couple of round the globe cruises on ultra luxury ships for the extended family? But of course, if a hyper SUV is your thing, a million euros will add the top variant of a crossover SUV that Automobili Pininfarina is currently working on, to your garage. Needless to say, this would be in extremely limited numbers once offered to the wealthiest among the wealthy.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra XUV 400 EV 39.4 kwh 39.4 kwh 456 km 456 km ₹ 15.49 - 19.19 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV300 1497.0 cc 1497.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.99 - 14.76 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra XUV900 2498 cc 2498 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Mahindra XUV500 2024 2179 cc 2179 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 12 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Mahindra Bolero 2024 1999 cc 1999 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 10 Lakhs View Details

For anyone who is remotely familiar with Automobili Pininfarina's work, it should not come as a surprise that the Mahindra-owned company is known for some of the most rare yet performance-oriented machines anywhere in the world. The company has come a fair distance from when it first showcased its electric Battista supercar that was limited to just 150 units and boasts of 1,900 hp and a top speed of a fraction over 402 kmph. It is till date the most-powerful Italian supercar ever made. A sister company to Mahindra’s Pininfarina SpA, Automobili Pininfarina may not have the sales numbers or decades-long legacy like Lamborghini and Ferrari. But it sure has the capability to astound and its next work-in-progress could add further weight to the proverbial muscles.

The Automobili Pininfarina Battista electric supercar is super capable but is also super exclusive with only 150 units to be made and with a price tag as high as 2.2 million euros or approximately ₹ 20 crore.

What we know about the Automobili Pininfarina SUV?

Bloomberg recently interviewed Automobili Pininfarina Chief Executive Officer Paolo Dellacha who confirmed that his company is working on an SUV and that the pricing is expected to be in the range of 400,000 euros and a million euros. He even confirmed that it will have the performance of a sports car but be good enough for regular drives too. "We are looking to evolve into a segment where production numbers might be higher. The new vehicle will sit in between the world of sports cars and of maximum usability."

Also Read : Sachin Tendular drives the Battista. Here's his take

Dellacha also outlined that since the company's annual production capacity is at 25 units each year - for the Battista, it will take some years to fill the order bank even though it is super exclusive.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India in 2024

And while the electric Battista is at the core of the current focus, Dellacha believes that his company is open to new technologies. “We have started electric, because it’s the technology right now that allows you to reach the highest level of performance. And of course it can be emotional, but this relates more to the type of overall performance," he said. “And we were quite into that from the beginning. But for the future, we will be exploring also different segments and different technologies."

So does that mean that the upcoming SUV from Automobili Pininfarina may be powered by alternate fuel sources? While Dellacha does not make further revelations, it is quite certain that performance will be at the very center of the upcoming model as well.

First Published Date: