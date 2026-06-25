This hypercar will blur the lines between a car and a bike, meet Sarinvatti Apex Position

A newly established hypercar startup from the Netherlands, Sanrivatti, has unveiled a vision aimed at redefining the connection between driver and machine. The company claims its upcoming hypercar will deliver one of the most driver-focused experiences ever created, centred around what it describes as a ‘driver-centred vehicle architecture’.

Additionally, the company states that a key element of this concept is a superbike-inspired driving position that places the driver at the centre of the vehicle in a forward-stretched posture, resembling the riding stance adopted on high-performance motorcycles rather than the conventional seating arrangement found in cars.

The History of Sanrivatti

Founded by automotive engineer Santiago Sánchez Rivero, Sanrivatti says its development philosophy differs significantly from that of traditional supercar and hypercar manufacturers. Rather than beginning the design process with the chassis, powertrain, or aerodynamic package, the company claims to place the human body at the heart of vehicle development. Factors such as posture, balance, instinctive reactions, and physical interaction are said to shape the vehicle’s architecture from the outset.

Although Sanrivatti has yet to reveal detailed technical specifications or comprehensive design renderings, the concept appears to draw considerable inspiration from the motorcycle world. According to Sánchez, the project seeks to replicate the direct and highly engaging connection between rider and road that characterises superbikes, while retaining a largely analogue and immersive driving experience.

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Not the first to do this

The concept is not entirely unprecedented. Similar ideas have surfaced in the automotive industry before, most notably with the unveiling of the Chevrolet Chaparral 2X Vision Gran Turismo concept in 2014, which featured a prone driving position, similar to a motorcycle rider, controlling the vehicle through body movements instead of a steering wheel.

The Chaparral 2X, however, was conceived as a virtual concept rather than a production-ready vehicle. Notably, some of its technologies, including advanced aerodynamics and four-wheel steering systems, had practical relevance, but its radical driving position never progressed beyond the concept stage.

Despite the challenges associated with bringing such a concept to market, Sanrivatti’s proposal has generated interest due to its unconventional approach and willingness to challenge established automotive norms. The company has indicated that further details regarding its hypercar project will be revealed in the coming months.

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