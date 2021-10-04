This e-sedan can run 836 km on a full charge, beats Tesla Model S Long Range

Lucid Air Dream Edition is an all-electric sedan that promises 836 km on a single charge. This is the longest range rating ever awarded by Environmental Protection Agency. This sets the Lucid Air Dream Edition edge over its closest rival Tesla Model S.

The Tesla Model S Long Range currently has an EPA-rated range of 651 km achievable from a single charge. The Lucid Air Dream Edition can run 185 km extra than Tesla Model S on a single charge.

However, despite achieving such a feat, Lucid CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson is not so keen to point out this capability. As he said, this jaw-dropping number is not actually terribly important. However, he also mentioned, that this will be a new record for any electric vehicle.

The Lucid Air Dream Edition is priced at a whopping $169,000, much higher than the standard Lucid Air sedan that is available at a starting price of $74,000.

What made the 836 km range achievable on a single charge is not an oversized battery pack, but the Ev manufacturer's in-house technology, claims Rawlinson. He gave the credit to the race-proven 900V battery pack of the automaker that comes with BMS technology, miniatured drive units and Wunderbox technology ensuring an ultra-high efficiency.

The technology also claimed to be enabling the all-electric sedan to munch more kilometres without squeezing out a high amount of battery power. Pointing at this technology Lucid Motors CEO claimed that the next-generation electric vehicle technology has arrived.

Other elements that help the electric sedan to achieve this feat include a 1,111 hp generating electric powertrain and the car's clean-sheet design. The design has helped Lucid Air Dream Edition in achieving higher aerodynamic efficiency, which helps in minimising drag and consuming lesser battery power.