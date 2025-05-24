Thinking of buying the 2025 Tata Altroz? Check out what each variant packs first…

Tata Motors has launched the updated 2025 Altroz , with prices beginning at ₹6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). This refreshed version brings noticeable upgrades in terms of technology, comfort, and safety, while keeping the car’s overall profile familiar. The Altroz continues to serve as a strong contender in the premium hatchback segment and now comes in five main trims: Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ S.

Standing out from its rivals – the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, and Toyota Glanza – the Altroz remains the only hatchback in this class to offer a diesel engine option. This makes it particularly appealing to those looking for strong fuel economy and long-distance efficiency, without compromising on space or style.

2025 Tata Altroz: Smart

The base variant, Smart, lays the groundwork for the new Altroz lineup. It offers a respectable list of features including 16-inch steel wheels, LED tail lamps, projector headlamps, and remote keyless entry. For improved fuel efficiency in the petrol manual version, it features idle start-stop technology, while multi-drive modes allow drivers to adjust performance settings as needed. Safety is a key focus here, with six airbags and electronic stability control (ESC) included as standard.

2025 Tata Altroz: Pure

Moving up, the Pure variant adds several enhancements aimed at making everyday driving more convenient and comfortable. It comes with automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and auto-folding outside mirrors. Inside, the dashboard gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while automatic climate control ensures a pleasant cabin environment. Cruise control, four speakers for audio, and a rearview camera improve both driving ease and entertainment. The driver also gets a height-adjustable seat, allowing for better ergonomics on long drives.

Also Read : 2025 Tata Altroz facelift rejuvenates premium hatchback segment, price starts at ₹6.89 lakh

2025 Tata Altroz: Creative

The Creative variant takes the Altroz into a more premium space. Styling upgrades like LED daytime running lights and 16-inch alloy wheels give it a sharper look, while tech additions such as a larger 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen elevate the experience inside. Practical features like rear AC vents and a cooled glove box add comfort, and the rear wiper with washer ensures visibility in all weather conditions. This variant also includes front and rear Type-C charging ports, paddle shifters for DCT versions, and a 360-degree camera to assist with tight parking.

2025 Tata Altroz: Accomplished S

With the Accomplished S trim, Tata brings in more premium touches and tech upgrades. The variant features a 7-inch digital instrument cluster that provides useful driver information at a glance. LED fog lamps improve visibility in poor weather, and the inclusion of a single-pane sunroof adds to the car’s upmarket feel. A wireless charger adds modern convenience, while connected LED tail lamps and dual-tone exterior paint options contribute to a more distinctive appearance.

Also Read : Tata Curvv EV: What makes it a Bharat NCAP 5-star rated car?

2025 Tata Altroz: Accomplished+ S

At the top of the range is the Accomplished+ S variant, which comes loaded with advanced features and smart technology. It boasts a larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and adds four tweeters to enhance audio quality. The model includes a tyre pressure monitoring system, height-adjustable seat belts for added safety, and Tata’s connected car platform offering features such as built-in navigation and remote access. Additional enhancements include a blind-spot monitoring system, customisable audio modes, and an integrated air purifier for a healthier in-cabin experience.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: