Thinking of buying the 2025 Tata Altroz? Check out what each variant packs first…

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 May 2025, 12:13 PM
  • The 2025 Tata Altroz is available in Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished S and Accomplished+ S variants.
2025 Tata altroz
The new Tata Altroz packs an updated feature list with key conveniences such as an air purifier and blind spot monitoring system.
2025 Tata altroz
The new Tata Altroz packs an updated feature list with key conveniences such as an air purifier and blind spot monitoring system.
Tata Motors has launched the updated 2025 Altroz, with prices beginning at 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). This refreshed version brings noticeable upgrades in terms of technology, comfort, and safety, while keeping the car’s overall profile familiar. The Altroz continues to serve as a strong contender in the premium hatchback segment and now comes in five main trims: Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ S.

Standing out from its rivals – the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, and Toyota Glanza – the Altroz remains the only hatchback in this class to offer a diesel engine option. This makes it particularly appealing to those looking for strong fuel economy and long-distance efficiency, without compromising on space or style.

2025 Tata Altroz: Smart

The base variant, Smart, lays the groundwork for the new Altroz lineup. It offers a respectable list of features including 16-inch steel wheels, LED tail lamps, projector headlamps, and remote keyless entry. For improved fuel efficiency in the petrol manual version, it features idle start-stop technology, while multi-drive modes allow drivers to adjust performance settings as needed. Safety is a key focus here, with six airbags and electronic stability control (ESC) included as standard.

2025 Tata Altroz: Pure

Moving up, the Pure variant adds several enhancements aimed at making everyday driving more convenient and comfortable. It comes with automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and auto-folding outside mirrors. Inside, the dashboard gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while automatic climate control ensures a pleasant cabin environment. Cruise control, four speakers for audio, and a rearview camera improve both driving ease and entertainment. The driver also gets a height-adjustable seat, allowing for better ergonomics on long drives.

2025 Tata Altroz: Creative

The Creative variant takes the Altroz into a more premium space. Styling upgrades like LED daytime running lights and 16-inch alloy wheels give it a sharper look, while tech additions such as a larger 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen elevate the experience inside. Practical features like rear AC vents and a cooled glove box add comfort, and the rear wiper with washer ensures visibility in all weather conditions. This variant also includes front and rear Type-C charging ports, paddle shifters for DCT versions, and a 360-degree camera to assist with tight parking.

2025 Tata Altroz: Accomplished S

With the Accomplished S trim, Tata brings in more premium touches and tech upgrades. The variant features a 7-inch digital instrument cluster that provides useful driver information at a glance. LED fog lamps improve visibility in poor weather, and the inclusion of a single-pane sunroof adds to the car’s upmarket feel. A wireless charger adds modern convenience, while connected LED tail lamps and dual-tone exterior paint options contribute to a more distinctive appearance.

2025 Tata Altroz: Accomplished+ S

At the top of the range is the Accomplished+ S variant, which comes loaded with advanced features and smart technology. It boasts a larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and adds four tweeters to enhance audio quality. The model includes a tyre pressure monitoring system, height-adjustable seat belts for added safety, and Tata’s connected car platform offering features such as built-in navigation and remote access. Additional enhancements include a blind-spot monitoring system, customisable audio modes, and an integrated air purifier for a healthier in-cabin experience.

First Published Date: 24 May 2025, 12:13 PM IST

