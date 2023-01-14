HT Auto
These are the new ethanol-powered cars and motorcycles showcased at Auto Expo

The Indian government is trusting ethanol as the next source of fuel and they are trying to apply it to more and more vehicles. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) organised an International Symposium for Thriving Eco-Energy in Mobility (ISTEM), at the India Expo Mart, during the Auto Expo 2023. The conference focused on promoting ethanol as a sustainable fuel. At the Expo, there were several models that were powered by ethanol.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 14 Jan 2023, 12:36 PM
Toyota and Maruti Suzuki showcased their four-wheelers that could run on ethanol-blended petrol. Manufacturers like Hero MotoCoro, Bajaj, Yamaha and TVS showcased their ethanol-powered two-wheelers.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex-Fuel at Maruti's pavilion at Auto Expo 2023.
This is the second time that Maruti Suzuki showcased the WagonR flex-fuel. The prototype can run on a petrol-ethanol blend between 20 per cent and 85 per cent. The higher the amount of ethanol in petrol, the more the price of the fuel can come down. The engine of the vehicle has been reworked so that it can run on ethanol-blended petrol.

Toyota Corolla Altis

Toyota Corolla Altis Flex-Fuel left-hand drive showcased at Auto Expo 2023.
Toyota showcased the Corolla Altis at the Auto Expo 2023, this is not the first time that they showcased the vehicle. The brand has showcased the Corolla Altis flex fuel last year also. The unit that is brought to India is a left-hand drive vehicle.

Yamaha Fazer FZ-15 Flex-Fuel

Yamaha Fazer FZ-15 is the Brazil-spec version of the FZ-Fi that is sold in the Indian market. However, the Brazil-spec version that was showcased can also run on ethanol-blended petrol. The motorcycle is quite different from what we get in the Indian market.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Bajaj Pulsar is one of the most well-known names in India's two-wheeler industry. The brand has now showcased its first ethanol-powered motorcycle. It is the Pulsar NS160. Because ethanol is corrosive in nature, Bajaj had to rework the internals of the engine. The 160.3 cc engine now produces 16.6 bhp and 14.6 Nm. The power output has been decreased slightly.

Hero Glamour Xtec Flex-Fuel

Hero Glamour X-Tec showcased at Auto Expo 2023.
Hero is one of the largest two-wheeler manufacturers in India. They showcased the Glamour Xtec Flex-Fuel at the Auto Expo 2023. The Glamour is one of the commuter motorcycles that the brand sells. It is a 125 cc motorcycle that is now heavier by 1 kg because of the rework that it needed to run on an ethanol blend. The blend of ethanol can vary between 20 and 85 per cent.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Flex-Fuel

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Flex-Fuel at Ethanol pavilion.
TVS was one of the first manufacturers that showcased a motorcycle that could run on ethanol. It was in 2019 when they showcased the Apache RTR 200 Fi E100. However, at the Auto Expo 2023, TVS showcased the Apache RTR 160 4V Flex-Fuel.

First Published Date: 14 Jan 2023, 12:36 PM IST
TAGS: Petrol Ethanol Maruti Suzuki TVS Hero MotoCorp Glamour WagonR Toyota Corolla Altis Yamaha Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Apache RTR 160 4V Auto Expo 2023
