The original hybrid car is back and back with a bang

Toyota has unveiled the fifth generation of the Prius hybrid globally. The vehicle is based on the second generation of the TNGA platform. The Prius will be sold with a Series Parallel Hybrid (HEV) powertrain and a Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV). The Parallel Hybrid will go on sale before the end of this year whereas the Plug-in Hybird will launch in the spring of next year.

The design of the Prius has been significantly updated. It now looks modern, and sharp and has some design elements from the Toyota bZ3X electric vehicle. The alloy wheels now measure 19-inch in size and the front is inspired by a hammerhead shark, says Toyota. The rear design of the 2023 Prius gets LED tail lamps placed horizontally and a hatchback design.

The interior is finished in an all-black theme with seat stitching. There is a new driver's digital display and a large touchscreen infotainment system. The instrument console also uses Toyota's first illuminated warning system. In addition to providing an ambient light that highlights the interior. It alerts the driver to detect objects through flashing lights before the audible warnings to create a more reassuring driving experience. The warning system works in conjunction with Toyota Safety Sense.

In terms of powertrain, there is a 2.0-litre Plug-in Hybrid system that delivers 223 Ps of max power and it can hit 100 kmph from a standstill in just 6.7 seconds. Then there is a 2.0-litre Series Parallel Hybrid System that produces 193 Ps.

The Prius hybrid is now equipped with a panoramic sunroof that lets in a lot of light to the cabin. The PHEV models are equipped with a second-generation solar charging system that achieves a more efficient conversion of solar energy into electricity. There are also two 100 VAC / 1,500 W accessory power outlets, one at the back of the centre console and one in the cargo space. Users can select the BEV external power supply mode, which uses power from the battery only without having to start the engine, or the HEV external power supply mode, which recharges the battery from the engine if the remaining power is too low.

