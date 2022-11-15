Toyota Innova HyCross hybrid MPV teased with panoramic sunroof

Toyota Motor is all set to drive in the hybrid version of the flagship MPV for global markets. It is also set to hit the Indian shores soon.

Toyota Motor is geared up to launch the upcoming Innova HyCross MPV for global markets later this year. Ahead of the launch, the carmaker has been teasing some of the changes the MPV will undergo in its new avatar. After showcasing the front face and profile of the new Innova HyCross, Toyota has teased the interior for the first time. The teaser image shows that the MPV will get a panoramic sunroof, a first for the model. However, the sunroof will probably be reserved only for the top-spec variants. It will also come with ambient lighting as well.

Earlier, leaked images of the Innova HyCross showed the front face with an updated grille. The new upright hexagonal grille is more dynamic with chrome accents underlining. Flanking the new grille are redesigned slimmer set of headlight units. As of now, it is difficult to say if it will have LED technology. The bonnet too has strong character lines to give it a more SUV-ish face.

The profile of the Toyota Innova HyCross is also slightly tweaked to appear different from the existing Innova Crysta models. It has a slight curved roofline towards the rear for a more SUV-ish profile. The wheel arches are also large and are expected to house 16-inch or 17-inch wheels.

The new Innova HyCross will be base on Toyota's TNGA platform. It will be powered by a 1.8-litre and a 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to hybrid or strong hybrid powertrain. It is also expected to come with more features like a new infotainment screen, digital instrument cluster, 360-degree parking camera and ventilated seats among others.

According to reports, the new Toyota Innova HyCross MPV will come at a starting price of 455 million Indonesian Rupiah (roughly converted to around ₹23.75 lakh). Toyota is expected to launch the new Innova HyCross in India on November 25. It is likely to be sold along with the existing model of Innova Crysta.

