Tata Safari facelift launching tomorrow: Key facts

Tata Safari is one of the well-known brands in the Indian SUV market that has been in business for a long. Introduced for the first time in 1998, the SUV has made a strong position for itself in the country's SUV space. Back in 2021, the SUV donned a completely new avatar and now in 2023, Tata Motors has again given this car a complete redesigning touch. The new Tata Safari facelift comes with small changes but a big difference compared to the pre-facelift version.

Tata Motors is slated to launch the updated Safari facelift along with the Harrier facelift in India on October 17. The SUV comes with extensive updates in terms of design, interior experiences and technology. Upon launch, the SUV will revise its competition with MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700 and Hyundai Alcazar.

Watch: 2023 Tata Safari review: Family SUV with bachelor spirit?

Here is a close look at the key facts of the all-new Tata Safari facelift.

Redesigned exterior

The 2023 Tata Safari facelift comes carrying the basic shape and size as the pre-facelift model. However, design changes have been made to the radiator grille, lighting elements, front and rear bumpers, alloy wheels etc. The SUV now features a new front fascia that features connected LED daytime running lights, body coloured elements on the radiator grille. Interestingly, the new Safari doesn't come with chrome elements, which makes it subtle and classy looking. The front bumper is completely updated and now comes with LED projector headlamps and LED fog lamps positioned vertically. Moving to the back, the updated taillight graphics and new bumper too grab attention.

Connected DRLs and taillights

Tata Safari facelift has donned the cap every other contemporary car is wearing. The LED strips at the front and rear have become a new trend in the automobile world when it comes to design elements of modern cars. The new Safari facelift too adopted this design philosophy and comes with a sleek LED strip that connects the LED daytime running lights. This strip is positioned at the top of the grille. Also, there is a slim LED strip that connects the LED taillights as well.

New exterior colours

The 2023 Tata Safari facelift comes available in seven different exterior colours. These are Cosmic Gold, Galactic Sapphire, Stardust Ash, Stellar Frost, Oberon Black, Supernova Copper and Lunar Slate. The Accomplished trim gets the most number of shades, while the Dark trim is only available in the Oberom Black shade.

Renamed variants

Unlike the outgoing Tata Safari, the facelift version of the SUV comes with renamed trims. These are Smart, Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Dark. The renaming strategy of the all-new Safari facelift trims comes in the same line as the newly introduced Nexon facelift as well as the new Tata Harrier facelift, which is slated to launch alongside the updated Safari.

Significantly updated cabin

Tata Motors has claimed that it aimed at creating personas instead of variants. The new Safari claims to come with a unique look and feel for each variant. The Smart and Pure trims come with simple grey upholstery, while the Adventure trim comes with chocolate brown upholstery. The top-end Accomplished trim gets a premium white and grey dual-tone theme, while the Dark trim comes with an all-black theme. The dashboard comes with a redesigned slimmer and premium look. It gets wider AC vents and a gloss black panel. There are a host of touch panels inside the cabin enhancing the premium quotient. A completely new four-spoke steering wheel is there that gets an illuminated logo.

Wide range of features

The new Tata Safari facelift comes with a wide range of new features. These include the dual-zone climate control, a six-way adjustable powered driver's seat with memory function, ventilated front and rear seats, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, a 10-speaker JBL audio system, a 360-degree camera, a powered tailgate.

Host of safety features

The 2023 Tata Safari facelift comes with a host of safety features, which include six airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, electronic stability control, hill hold control, traction control, tyre pressure monitoring system. Also, the SUV gets an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) as well, combining various safety features aided by advanced technology. The SUV also comes with features like traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning, rear collision warning and overtaking assist.

