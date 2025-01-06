Tata Punch dominates 2024 sales charts. Here's what makes it a popular buy

When it comes to the best selling car in India, the country’s leading carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India has always dominated the space with its hatchbacks. However, the year 2024 changed the script. For the first time ever, a non Maruti Suzuki badged car became the best seller in India. With over 2.02 lakh units of the Tata Punch being sold in 2024, it became the best seller in the nation, ending Maruti Suzuki’s reign of over 40 years. Interestingly, the Punch outsold the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, which is the second best seller in 2024, by over 10,000 units. But what makes the Tata micro SUV so popular?

1 Tata Punch: Pricing Pricing plays an important role for Indian auto consumers. The Tata Punch is offered across four variants, Pure, Adventure, Creative, and Accomplished. The entry-level Pure variant comes in at ₹6.13 lakh (ex-showroom) with the manual while the CAMO edition Creative + Sunroof with AMT stands as the most expensive variant, being listed at an ex-showroom price of ₹10.15 lakh. The top-spec manual is the CAMO edition Creative + Sunroof with MT is priced at ₹9.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the EV derivative of the Punch, the Tata Punch EV is one of the most affordable electric vehicles in the market. With a starting price of ₹10 lakh, the Punch is offered across three broad variants - Smart, Adventure and Empowered, with two battery pack options - 25kWh and 35kWh and two home charger options.

2 Tata Punch: Multiple powertrain options Punch is the only SUV in India to be offered with petrol, CNG and electric-only powertrain. The wide variety also helps customers take their pick while sticking to the brand depending on their preferences. The internal combustion engine models of the Punch pack in a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that comes mated to both manual and automatic transmission units. It can generate up to 87 bhp of power and 115 Nm of peak torque. The CNG version only gets manual transmission and its output is lesser at 15 bhp and 12 Nm. The Punch EV comes equipped with two sizes of battery packs measuring 25 kWh and 35 kWh. It promises to offer a driving range between 315 kms and 421 kms, respectively on a single charge.

3 Tata Punch: Proficient powertrain High fuel efficiency is also one of the biggest factors behind Tata Punch's success. Given that the Indian market is still price sensitive, mileage of a car is considered key to check a model's value for money proposition. With around 19 kmpl fuel efficiency, Tata Punch fits right in and can even compete with some of the most fuel efficient cars on Indian roads. Tata Motors also offers the Punch SUV with CNG and fully-electric versions. The fuel efficiency of the Punch CNG is around 27 kmpl while the Punch EV offers up to 421 kms in a single charge.

5 Tata Punch: Feature packed For the price, the Tata Punch offers a good set of features. The micro SUV features a seven-inch floating infotainment display from Harman that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The base model comes with a 3.5-inch display. The driver is provided with a seven-inch digital-analog instrument cluster with TPMs. The car also offers cruise control, automatic climate control, and steering-mounted controls for added convenience. Tata provides the iRA platform for smartphone integration, allowing for live diagnostic reports and intrusion/crash alerts. Additional convenience features include a voice-assisted sunroof, Push Start/Stop, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, and a cooled glovebox.

