Hyundai Exter's waiting period already hits up to 1 year

Hyundai Motor India Limited recently launched the Exter in the Indian market. The micro-SUV could be one of the most important product launches for the manufacturer after the Creta. The waiting period for the Exter has stretched up to 1 year for the EX and EX(O) variants whereas for other variants, the waiting period is between 5 to 6 months.

The Exter is being offered in seven variants. There is EX, EX(O), S, S(O), SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect. The prices of the micro SUV start at ₹6 lakh and goes up to ₹10.10 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom and introductory. The primary rivals of the Hyundai Exter are Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Fronx. However, because of the market positioning, the Exter will also compete against the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Renault Kiger, Citroen C3 and Nissan Magnite.

Hyundai is offering the Exter will be offered with a CNG as well as a petrol powertrain. The engine on duty is a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated unit. It puts out 81.86 bhp of max power and 113.8 Nm of peak torque. While running on CNG, these figures are reduced to 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm. The max power arrives at 6,000 rpm while the peak torque output arrives at 4,000 rpm.

The petrol variants get a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT whereas the CNG variants get only a 5-speed manual gearbox. The gearbox is smooth and slots in with a positive feel. The AMT gearbox is also quite smooth to shift gears and the head-nod is quite minimal. On the other hand, the engine is also very refined.

Watch: Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review

The biggest talking point about the Hyundai Exter is its safety features. As standard, the Exter comes with 6 airbags, an Anti-lock braking system with Electronic Brake Distribution, parking sensors, central locking, seat belt reminders, high-speed alert and an emergency stop signal. On the higher variants, there is Electronic Stability Control, rear parking camera, Vehicle Stability Management and Hill Start Assist as well.

