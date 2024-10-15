Tata Nexon scores 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test result

Alongside the Tata Curvv and the Curvv EV , the Tata Nexon was recently tested under the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP). The sub compact SUV from the Indian vehicle maker also scored five star safety rating both in terms of adult protection and child protection.

The BNCAP test revealed that the Tata Nexon scored 29.86 out of 32 in terms of adult protection. Meanwhile, it scored 44.95 out of 49 in terms of child protection. As per BNCAP, the sub compact SUV got 14.65 out of 16.00 in the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test and 14.76 out of 16.00 in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test. The Frontal offset deformable barrier test revealed that the driver’s chest and legs get ‘adequate’ protection while the co-passenger’s legs get adequate protection.

Meanwhile, during the Side movable deformable barrier test it was revealed that the driver’s chest gets ‘adeqaute’ protection. Besides, in both the test all the body parts of the driver and the co-passenger get ‘good’ protection.

Interestingly, BNCAP hasn’t provided any data on child safety apart from the fact that the Nexon has scored five star safety rating in terms of child protection as well.

Tata Nexon: Safety features

Tata Motors launched the Nexon facelift last year with a significantly updated design and a wide range of fresh features. The new Tata Nexon comes with a wide range of safety features that helped the compact SUV to rake in a five-star rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test.

The Tata Nexon SUV comes with six airbags as a standard safety feature. It gets dual front airbags, curtain and side airbags as standard. Besides that, Nexon also comes with safety features like an Electronic Stability Program (ESP), ISOFIX anchorages, seatbelt reminders for all occupants, reverse parking sensors and central locking as standard across all variants.

Besides the standard safety features, the higher and top-spec variants of the Tata Nexon SUV get additional passive safety features, enhancing the safety quotient further. Available from the Creative variant onwards, these additional safety features onboard the Nexon SUV are a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), a blind spot-view monitor, front parking sensors, and a rear-view camera. Apart from that, the new Nexon gets a fresh feature in the form of a 360-degree camera offering a surround view of the vehicle, which can be highly useful when parking the car in a tight spot.

