Tata Motors launches Red Dark edition SUVs, introduces more features

Tata Motors on Wednesday launched the Red Dark Edition of its Nexon, Harrier and Safari SUVs, which come with a host of new features, and distinctive styling as compared to the standard versions. The Nexon Red Dark Edition is available in both petrol and diesel options, while Harrier and Safari Red Dark Edition models are available with diesel options only. The Nexon Petrol Red Dark Edition comes priced at ₹12.35 lakh, while the diesel variant is priced at ₹13.70 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India).
The Tata Harrier Red Dark Edition has been priced at ₹21.77 lakh, while the Safari Red Dark Edition comes priced at ₹22.71 lakh and ₹22.61 lakh for the six-seater and seven-seater variants, respectively.