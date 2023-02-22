Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata Motors launches Red Dark edition SUVs, introduces more features

Tata Motors on Wednesday launched the Red Dark Edition of its Nexon, Harrier and Safari SUVs, which come with a host of new features, and distinctive styling as compared to the standard versions. The Nexon Red Dark Edition is available in both petrol and diesel options, while Harrier and Safari Red Dark Edition models are available with diesel options only. The Nexon Petrol Red Dark Edition comes priced at 12.35 lakh, while the diesel variant is priced at 13.70 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India).

The Red Dark Edition SUVs from Tata Motors come with a host of distinctive styling and features.

The Tata Harrier Red Dark Edition has been priced at 21.77 lakh, while the Safari Red Dark Edition comes priced at 22.71 lakh and 22.61 lakh for the six-seater and seven-seater variants, respectively.

